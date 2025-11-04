These Vegas brunch cocktails are worth getting out of bed for

If you’re looking for reasons to go day drinking, these Las Vegas cocktails fit the bill.

Day drinking gets a bad rap in many cities.

In Las Vegas, it’s practically a cottage industry.

In a time when it can be hard to order a short stack without being asked if you’d like unlimited mimosas, here are five breakfast and brunch cocktails worth getting out of bed for:

Dreamsicle

Get a sweet start to your morning with this cocktail that combines vodka, Champagne, fresh orange juice and vanilla cream.

$13.45; Broken Yolk Cafe, multiple locations

Cereal Cocktail

Sugary breakfast treats like Froot Loops, Cap’n Crunch and Frosted Flakes are muddled into milk, sugar and vodka before being shaken and strained into a glass with marshmallow fluff and cereal coating the rim.

$15; Early Birds — A Breakfast Spot, 5025 Blue Diamond Road

Guy’s Famous BBQ Bloody Mary

Guy Fieri’s 51-ounce monster contains house-made bloody mary mix, Flavortown Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce, Guy’s Buffalo Sauce, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, candied bacon, andouille sausage and a vegetable skewer.

$54.99; Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen, Horseshoe

Espresso Horchata Martini

When you’re downtown, look for the 7-foot pink neon monkey and you’ll find this cocktail that combines Ketel One, Mr. Black Brew, oat milk, horchata and simple syrup.

$16; La Mona Rosa, 100 S. Sixth St.

King of Wan Chai

This interpretation of Irish coffee blends Japanese whisky, matcha and cream.

$22; Mott 32 at The Venetian

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567.