Five of Vegas’ best shareable cocktails

Anyone who’s seen the veritable sea of yard-long margaritas on the Strip knows it isn’t hard to find a massive drink in Las Vegas. But what about a cocktail that’s not only big enough but also good enough to share with several of your friends?

Anyone who’s seen the veritable sea of yard-long margaritas on the Strip knows it isn’t hard to find a massive drink in Las Vegas.

But what about a cocktail that’s not only big enough but also good enough to share with several of your friends?

These Costco-sized offerings, designed for as many as 12 people, are among the best shareable cocktails the valley has to offer.

The ‘It’ Bag

This one was seemingly created with your Instagram feed in mind. The eye-catching 40-ounce cocktail is made with Aperol, Chinola Passion Fruit, Lillet Blanc, lemon juice and soda and topped with flower petals.

$60.95; Cheri Rooftop, Paris Las Vegas

Kicked Up Lemonade

The barbecue joint has a variety of Party in a Jar cocktails that are served by the gallon. The Kicked Up Lemonade is spiked with Skyy Citrus, blueberry, strawberry, raspberry, watermelon, wildberry or peach.

$58; Virgil’s Real Barbecue, Linq Promenade

Get Out and Dance

Few things say “it’s a party” like a disco ball, and that’s the vessel in which the Get Out and Dance is served. The cocktail designed for six is made with Grey Goose peach and rosemary, St-Germain, lime and lemon juice, strawberry puree, simple syrup and watermelon Red Bull.

$85; Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge, Resorts World

Pool Boy

Disco balls also are part of this massive offering from the spot known for serving “Italian American Psychedelic Cuisine.” Gather your friends for a round or two of Don Julio Blanco, passion fruit, vanilla, Fino sherry and lime.

$250; Superfrico, The Cosmopolitan

Todo El Dia

Todo Bien will make many of its cocktails available in sizes designed to serve two or three people or an enormous version for 10 to 12 people. The Todo El Dia combines Supasawa, Dry Curacao, sweet vermouth, strawberries, cucumber, mint, citrus, Mexican coke and Fever-Tree ginger beer.

$120; Todo Bien, UnCommons

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567.