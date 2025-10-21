Grab these pumpkin-based dishes and drinks while you can

Now that fall has arrived in Las Vegas, these limited-time menu items finally feel appropriate.

Here at Faves & Craves, we strive to think about your long-term needs. • If we write about, say, giant cheeseburgers, those burgers should still be available weeks or even months later when the craving hits. You should be able to keep coming back, again and again, for our recommendations. • Having said that, it’s pumpkin season. And you don’t sleep on pumpkin season. So here’s a look at five pumpkin-based items that are only available for a limited time:

Fall prix fixe menu

Choose wisely, and you can have pumpkin dishes for three of your four courses. Everyone starts with mixed greens, walnuts, apples and a Champagne vinaigrette. From there, though, you can pick ravioli stuffed with roasted pumpkin, amaretti, ricotta, mascarpone and parmesan, followed by risotto con salsiccia and pumpkin, with petit pumpkin panna cotta for dessert.

$50; Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli, 9500 W. Sahara Ave.

Pumpkin Bourbon Smash

Made with Woodford Reserve Bourbon, pumpkin purée, fresh lemon and orange bitters, the cocktail is part of a limited-time pumpkin menu available through Nov. 21.

$22; STK Steakhouse, The Cosmopolitan

Pumpkin Mocha Martini

New Amsterdam vodka, RumChata Pumpkin Spice, Owen’s nitro-infused Espresso Martini Mix, crème de cacao and pumpkin spice come together for this cocktail that’s also available through Nov. 21.

$14; Kona Grill, 750 S. Rampart Blvd.

Pumpkin Caramel Pecan Pancakes

The home of “Twisted Farm Food” has unleashed these pancakes made with homemade pumpkin batter, candied pecans and a rich caramel drizzle.

$11.99; Hash House a Go Go, 6800 W. Sahara Ave., The Linq, Plaza and Rio

Zucca Ravioli

With its roots in Lombardy, the ravioli is made with pumpkin, then filled with roasted butternut squash, creamy ricotta and a hint of nutmeg and finished with a brown-butter and sage sauce.

$28; Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson

