Take advantage of hot chocolate season in Las Vegas

Hot chocolate needs a better publicist.

While hundreds of millions of people around the world don’t hesitate to drink tea or coffee on even the most scorching days, hot chocolate — or hot cocoa, if you will — somehow has been relegated to winter.

Now that hot cocoa season has arrived, here are five drinks that are a long way from the “boiled water and a packet of chocolate dust” varieties that some places inexplicably still serve.

European Drinking Chocolate

The bean-to-bar chocolate maker has spent the past decade making single-origin dark chocolate from two ingredients: ethically sourced cocoa beans and organic cane sugar. This Italian-inspired hot chocolate is so thick, its depth comes across in photos.

$5.75 and $9.25; Dandelion Chocolate at The Venetian

Marshmallow Cloud Hot Chocolate

The spicy Spanish hot chocolate is surrounded with a toasted marshmallow meringue, whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

$10; Empanada Factory, 9320 W. Flamingo Road and Town Square

Cioccolato Calda Caramello

The Italian hot chocolate is crafted in-house with mocha and caramel syrup before being topped with freshly whipped cream. Guests 21 and over can add a shot of Diplomatico Rum for $8. But hurry, because this one’s only available through Dec. 28.

$10.50; Lavazza at Eataly, Park MGM

Blossoming Hot Chocolate

Once the chef’s homemade hot chocolate is poured, a flower-shaped marshmallow is placed on top to reveal a chocolate bonbon surprise as it blooms.

$10.99; Dominique Ansel Las Vegas at Caesars Palace and Dominique Ansel Marché at Paris Las Vegas

Classic Hot Cocoa

The deep chocolate flavor of this drink is complimented with whipped cream and a dusting of cocoa powder.

$7.75; Ghirardelli Ice Cream & Chocolate Shop, Linq Promenade

