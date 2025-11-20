Drink your way through F1 weekend with these race-themed cocktails

Las Vegas is going all out to make sure Formula One fans don’t get parched this weekend.

Las Vegas is going all out to make sure Formula One fans don’t get parched this weekend. • Bellagio alone is hosting La Terrasse de Champagne in conjunction with Moët & Chandon, a Schrader Cellars wine tasting, a Quintessa wine tasting and specialty cocktails from beverage consultant Pamela Wiznitzer. • Individual bars and restaurants throughout the resort corridor are doing their part, as well, with race-themed cocktails available throughout the weekend. • Here’s a look:

The Classic Shoey

Fans looking to re-create the racing celebration of drinking from a shoe can do so with one of two cocktails presented in a limited-edition Sparco design inspired by Bellagio Conservatory displays. One uses Flecha Azul Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, Owen’s Margarita and Red Bull, while the other combines Por Osos Vodka, grapefruit, Owen’s Margarita, Topo Chico and a twist of lime. There’s also an F1 helmet filled with 818 Reserve Tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime and Dom Perignon for $2,000.

$135; Shoey Bar at Bellagio’s Fountain Courtyard next to the main valet

The Lid

Why stop at serving a cocktail in a racing shoe when you can serve one in a helmet? F1-style helmets have been inverted to serve as a punch bowl for this drink made with 818 Reserve Tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime and Dom Perignon. Only 30 will be available at the pop-up bar that’s open from noon to 10 p.m. through Saturday.

$2,000, Shoey Bar

Pole Position Paloma

To complement its nightly race viewing, Gatsby’s has three specialty cocktails, including this one handcrafted with Patrón Reposado and Fever-Tree pink grapefruit sparkling soda.

$19; Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge at Resorts World

Speeding Bulleit

One Steakhouse is getting in the spirit with a variety of F1-themed cocktails, including this drink made with Bulleit bourbon, Casals sweet vermouth and Australian bitters.

$18; One Steakhouse at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Pit Lane Perk

The one cocktail on this list that will be available after Sunday is, not surprisingly, the most elaborate. The Pit Lane Perk is an espresso martini made with vodka, nitro cold brew and blueberry cocoa nibs. It’s served atop a custom 3D-printed race car with dry ice giving it the appearance of smoke pouring from the rear.

$22; F1 Arcade, Forum Shops at Caesars

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567.