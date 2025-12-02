The Cheery Cherry Chocosaurus at The Sand Dollar Lounge. (Melissa Hom)
The White Margarita at Liam’s Den & Bubble Bar. (Char Modelle)
The Fireside Old Fashioned at Shady Grove Lounge (Eugene Dela Cruz/OneSeven Agency)
The Reindeer Games at Rouge Room. (Cole Curtis)
Milk and Cookies Peppermint Moonshine at The Underground. (courtesy of The Mob Museum)
Get in the holiday spirit(s) with these Christmas-themed cocktails

December 2, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

There was a time, when it came to holiday imbibing, when we were mostly stuck with eggnog. Nothing against the nog — especially Ellis Island’s Holiday Nog; that stuff packs a wallop — but a little variety is always nice.

Thankfully, bars and lounges around the valley are outdoing themselves when it comes to holiday spirits like these:

Cheery Cherry Chocosaurus

If this mix of brandy, Italian sweet vermouth, dark crème de cacao, blackberry liqueur, tart cherry and chocolate, lemon, chocolate bitters and brandied cherries doesn’t cheer you up, surely the dinosaur-shaped mug will. You can take that mug home with you for an additional $20.

$18; The Sand Dollar Lounge, 3355 Spring Mountain Road

Milk and Cookies Peppermint Moonshine

This take on the traditional Grasshopper cocktail features The Mob Museum’s house-distilled peppermint moonshine, crème de cacao and heavy cream. It’s garnished with a cookie straw.

$15; The Underground at The Mob Museum

Reindeer Games

Warm your insides with this holiday treat made with Old Forester bourbon, Averna, crème de cacao, allspice and cream, then topped with toasted marshmallow.

$20; Rouge Room at Red Rock Resort

White Margarita

This cocktail — blanco tequila, triple sec, lime juice and coconut cream garnished with rosemary and cranberries — looks like Christmas in a glass.

$22; Liam’s Den & Bubble Bar at The Venetian

Fireside Old Fashioned

Knob Creek, bitters and orange sage syrup are served in a festive Christmas ball.

$16; Shady Grove Lounge at the Silverton

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567.

