5 places you can still get deep-fried Oreos in Las Vegas

Mermaids closed on Fremont Street almost a decade ago, but the melted, gooey deliciousness lives on throughout the valley.

Fremont Street hasn’t been the same — heck, Las Vegas as a whole has felt emptier — since June 27, 2016.

That’s when Mermaids closed to make way for Circa.

Progress? Sure. But it robbed the area of one of its true delights: deep-fried Oreos, three for 99 cents.

We can’t bring back Mermaids and its plastic tubs covered in cigarette ash that players used to collect their nickels and quarters.

But we can direct you to more places to dine on the fried, black-and-white, cream-filled deliciousness.

Deep-fried Oreos

You can still grab the dessert just four blocks from where Mermaids stood, at Dirt Dog’s Neonopolis shop, as well as its four other valley locations. It’s served with horchata whipped cream.

$4.95-$5.75; Dirt Dog, multiple locations

Oreo Zeppole

A malted milkshake accompanies the deep-fried treat.

$18; Lavo Italian Restaurant at Palazzo

Deep-fried Oreos

They’re served with a choice of dipping sauces made from Nutella with Frangelico or marshmallow creme with vanilla vodka.

$14; Clique Bar & Lounge at The Cosmopolitan

Fried Oreos

You know fried Oreos are delicious when a restaurant as health conscious as the home of plant-based Mexican food can’t help but serve them. They come with vanilla ice cream.

$7.35; Tacotarian, multiple locations

Deep-fried Oreos

The Oreos are covered in a crispy rice cereal shell and served with cookies and cream ice cream and a chocolate Yardbird logo.

$16; Yardbird at The Venetian

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567.