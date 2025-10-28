These 5 steaks are among the most expensive in Las Vegas

To be fair, one of these steaks tips the scales at 18 pounds and is intended to feed 10-12 people.

They way things are going, it won’t be long before the Strip is nothing but row after row of steakhouses, with a few slot machines and table games held over for old time’s sake.

In October alone, Boa Steakhouse returned to the Strip after 13 years, the Korean steakhouse Cote Vegas opened at The Venetian, and James Trees launched his High Steaks at the Rio.

Each one practically screams elegance, yet none of them will flat out destroy your wallet like these steaks, five of the most expensive in Las Vegas.

Miyazaki Wagyu Striploin

Traditional Japanese A5 wagyu is served as a 5-ounce striploin, accompanied by black garlic–mirin mushrooms, yuzu kosho, shishito peppers and tare sauce. Additional wagyu is available at $55 an ounce. It’s not uncommon for guests to order up to two pounds, according to Daniel Ontiveros, Carver Road Hospitality’s corporate executive chef, which would add up to $1,760.

Starting at $275; Carversteak at Resorts World

Tomahawk Feast

This 18-pound USDA Prime tomahawk steak is slow-roasted, then carved tableside by Executive Chef William DeMarco. It’s accompanied by six side dishes, with choices including forest mushrooms with shaved goat cheese and truffle cream, lobster mac and cheese with cavatappi pasta, and street corn with poblano aioli and tajin. The Tomahawk Feast is intended for 10-12 people — or a couple of NFL linemen — and requires 72 hours’ notice.

$1,500; ONE Steakhouse at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

The Beef Case

Inspired by the briefcase in “Pulp Fiction,” the 55-ounce MS9+ Australian purebred wagyu tomahawk is presented tableside, where it’s branded before being taken back to the kitchen. The delivery is wild, though, falling somewhere between the most audacious bottle service and the employees at chain restaurants who file out to clap and sing “Happy Birthday.”

$1,000; Papi Steak at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Japanese Purebred Freedom Wagyu Tomahawk

This offshoot of TV mogul Taylor Sheridan’s Four Sixes Ranch gives diners a real sense of the quality of life that was experienced by the steer from which their steak was carved. According to the menu, “Grazing Star is a family-owned ranch located in Freedom, Wyoming, raising 100-percent full-blood grass-fed Japanese wagyu on over 600 acres of lush Timothy grass grown on mineral-rich volcanic soils fed by natural mountain springs along the Salt River and at the base of Black Mountain.” The tomahawk is 48 ounces and is served with garlic Texas toast and bordelaise sauce.

$899.99; Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse at Wynn Las Vegas

A5 Wagyu

Hailing from Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture, this is some of the rarest beef in the world. Known for its exceptional marbling, it’s available as a New York strip or filet mignon and works out to $60 an ounce.

$360 for 6 ounces, $540 for 9 ounces and $720 for 12 ounces; Prime Steakhouse at Bellagio

