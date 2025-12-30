Dry January doesn’t have to be boring with these Vegas mocktails

You can still be social without having to rely on water, soda or other bland substitutes this month.

If you’re giving up alcohol for the month, Dry January doesn’t have to be a bore. You can still be social without having to rely on water, soda or other bland substitutes — and there are much better options than trying to blend in with a club soda and lime.

Whether you know them as mocktails, virgin or zero-proof, here are five nonalcoholic drinks to brighten up Dry January.

Whata Peach

It’s made with white peach purée, rosemary and lemon-lime soda, then garnished with fresh rosemary and berries. The Whata Peach is half-off throughout January.

$13 ($6.50 in January); Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca at Green Valley Ranch

Purple Haze

This stunning mocktail — featuring Seedlip Spice 94, lavender syrup, lemon, egg whites and a dehydrated slice of lime — arrives with a flourish when it’s torched tableside.

$14; La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas

Silk Road Zero

All of the house cocktails here have nonalcoholic options. This one’s made with Lyre’s London Dry nonalcoholic gin, Everleaf Forest, lemon, pineapple and egg white.

$17; Lavo Italian Restaurant at Palazzo

Light Apple Jal Jeera

Jal jeera, the traditional Indian drink made primarily of water and cumin, is mixed with freshly juiced Granny Smith apples.

$18; Tamba at Town Square

Spritz & Giggles

Yelena Anter, the hotel’s food and beverage development manager, created this mocktail with Lyre’s Italian Orange, yuzu, Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit, orange, Viola and plenty of garnish.

$12; Velvet Bar at Westgate Las Vegas

