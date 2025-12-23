5 luscious, must-try lobster dishes in Las Vegas

Has any food ever had a better glow-up than the lobster?

The weird-looking arthropod was once so reviled, it was considered a food for those who couldn’t afford anything else.

And, honestly, people had every right to be skeptical of eating an animal with its teeth in its stomach, its brain in its throat and its kidneys in its head.

But, however we got here, lobster is thriving in some of the best restaurants in Las Vegas.

Here are five ways to eat a lot of it:

Lobster en Croûte

Inspired by lobster thermidor, chef Daniel Ontiveros’ creation consists of a 2-pound Maine lobster that’s wrapped in a golden puff pastry and served with a lobster-cognac cream sauce.

$125; Carversteak at Resorts World

‘Bachelor Party’ Lobster Fra Diavolo

Aquaman would weep over this off-menu meal that features 8 pounds of lobster, a pound each of mussels, clams and shrimp, 2 pounds of pasta and 2 gallons of sauce.

$300; Carmine’s at Caesars Palace

Michael Mina’s Lobster Pot Pie

A Michael Mina signature, the lobster is prepared in a lobster cream sauce with seasonal vegetables. The pot pie is then cut open and presented tableside.

$148; Michael Mina at Bellagio

Puerto Nuevo Grilled Lobster

The 2-pound lobster is butter-poached, grilled and finished with a chili-lobster cream sauce and a touch of fresh lemon.

$85; Mijo Modern Mexican at Durango

Lobster Linguine

Whole coal-roasted lobster is served with baby heirloom tomatoes and scratch-made linguine tossed in a rich seafood broth.

$65; Mercato Della Pescheria at The Venetian

