5 foods and drinks in Las Vegas we can’t stop thinking about

From a $135 burger to a cocktail made with sugary breakfast cereals, some of these local dishes just may end up in your dreams.

Some foods just stick with you.

This isn’t about the ones that go straight to expanding your stomach or thighs — although some of these certainly will.

Instead, we’re taking a look at some of the foods and drinks covered here in Faves & Craves that we just can’t stop thinking about.

Whale Burger

A pound of Australian Wagyu beef is topped with a 6-ounce fried lobster tail, three slices of gold-dusted Billionaire’s Bacon, two slices of truffle cheese, housemade bacon jam, baby arugula and roasted garlic aioli. It comes with a 375-milliliter bottle of Moët & Chandon Champagne.

$135; Slater’s 50/50 at 7511 W. Lake Mead Blvd. and 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd.

Cereal Cocktail

Sugary breakfast treats like Froot Loops, Cap’n Crunch and Frosted Flakes are muddled into milk, sugar and vodka before being shaken and strained into a glass with marshmallow fluff and cereal coating the rim.

$15; Early Birds — A Breakfast Spot at 5025 Blue Diamond Road

Death by Chocolate

Devil’s food cake is dressed up with a blood-red raspberry sauce handprint, shards of feuilletine crunch, a scoop of raspberry sorbet and cracked doll heads made of white chocolate.

$12; Universal Horror Unleashed at Area15

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

This grilled cheese is made with focaccia, Smokin’ Goat Cheese, mozzarella, fumella and red chile aioli, with tomato soup on the side.

$16; Double Zero Pie & Pub at 3853 Spring Mountain Road

Chocolate Lovers Krazy Milkshake

This architecturally improbable shake is made of chocolate ice cream, surrounded by mini-marshmallows and topped with a slice of double-layer chocolate cake, another scoop of chocolate ice cream, a chocolate wafer stick, a cosmic brownie and chocolate drizzle.

$20; Creamberry at 7965 S. Rainbow Blvd.

