Get warm by the fire at these Las Vegas bars, restaurants

Fireplaces and firepits don’t often seem practical in Las Vegas. But if you’re ever going to make use of them, this is the time.

Baby, it’s cold outside.

Or at least as cold as it gets here in the desert.

Here are five to check out.

Ski Lodge

Spiegelworld’s après-ski-in-the-desert experience might not feel the same without being able to cozy up to a crackling fire.

The Cosmopolitan

The Peppermill

The full name of the kitschy landmark is The Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge, with the bar built around the glowing fire pit getting equal billing. The neon-lit lounge feels like a throwback to an era that never really existed.

2985 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Happy Camper

You can’t be a camper — especially not a happy one — without a campfire. Thankfully, this Strip-side patio filled with vintage campers and disco balls has you covered.

Fashion Show mall

Eight Lounge

The cigar lounge features a built-in fireplace on its 2,200-square-foot terrace. The Chairman’s Lounge includes access to its own terrace, complete with a firepit. Inside, guests can lounge on leather sofas while admiring the electric fireplace that stretches across one wall.

Resorts World

Park on Fremont

If the vintage taxidermy and gothic chandeliers inside aren’t your thing, take your craft cocktails or local brews to the patio with its fireplace and secret garden aesthetic.

506 Fremont St.

