Never had caviar? Try these Vegas dishes that won’t empty your wallet

If you notice things getting a little fancier — maybe even highfalutin — around town over the next few days, you can thank Formula One.

The sport has the wealthiest fan base this side of yacht racing and that hush-hush underground competition known as Blowing Up Van Goghs. (Go ahead, Google it. You won’t find anything. That’s just how secretive it is.)

To some, caviar may sound like it’s only for those with the priciest of seats for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. But here are five approachable caviar presentations for newcomers:

Caspian’s Chips & Dip

You can drop $1,300 on Oscietra at this spot, but there’s something delightfully disorienting about this pairing of Pringles, French onion dip, chives and white sturgeon caviar.

$20; Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar, Caesars Palace

Boa ‘Boujee’ Twice Baked Potato

Sticking with the potato theme, this twice baked one at the newly opened restaurant is topped with crème fraîche, chives and Royal Select caviar.

$43; Boa Steakhouse, The Venetian

Not so Po Boy José!

Offering baked goods and coffee by day and cocktails and caviar by night, this José Andrés creation is a steamed brioche bun topped with fried oyster, tartar sauce and Ossetra caviar.

$20; Bar Centro by José Andrés, The Shops at Crystals

Smoked Salmon and Emeril’s Reserve Caviar Deviled Eggs

Aside from the shaved chives and baby frisée, the name of this appetizer pretty much gives away the ingredients.

$24; Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House at MGM Grand

Caviar Jelly Doughnuts

Michael Mina’s steakhouse serves these freshly prepared doughnuts filled with yuzu curd and topped with Daurenki caviar and chive.

$19; Stripsteak at Mandalay Bay

