Michael Crandall, senior vice president of The Siegel Group Nevada Inc., right, poses with owne ...
Michael Crandall, senior vice president of The Siegel Group Nevada Inc., right, poses with owners Stephen and Judi Siegel at Siegel's Bagelmania on Convention Center Drive in Las Vegas Monday, May 24, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Sadelle’s Tower at Bellagio (MGM Resorts International)
The Sadelle’s Tower at Bellagio (MGM Resorts International)
The 9-ounce combination fish platter at Bagel Cafe. (Bagel Cafe)
The 9-ounce combination fish platter at Bagel Cafe. (Bagel Cafe)
The Elvis at Bagel Nook. (Bagel Nook)
The Elvis at Bagel Nook. (Bagel Nook)
Faves & Craves

The whole schmear: 5 tempting bagel dishes to try in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2025 - 9:00 am
 
Updated September 16, 2025 - 10:13 am

Tough on the outside, tender on the inside.

A good bagel is like those Hallmark movie hunks who never left their small hometowns and are more than ready to teach a city girl the real meaning of life.

Whether you’re more of a traditionalist or are looking to broaden your horizons, here are five bagel dishes you need to know about:

The Abel’s Chicken Salad Classic

Chicken breast tenders are soaked for 90 minutes in a sweet-savory brine that layers in umami, then roasted and folded with hand-diced celery, scallions, Japanese Kewpie mayonnaise and a blend of proprietary spices. It’s served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a hand-rolled, boiled and baked bagel.

$11.25; Abel’s Bagels, 7150 South Durango Drive

Hebrew School

This one piles nova, tomato, red onion, capers, plain schmear, two eggs and a hash brown cake between your choice of more than two dozen bagels.

$16.69; Siegel’s Bagelmania, 252 Convention Center Drive

The Elvis

It’s easy to get distracted when confronted with bagel choices including Oreo, tie-dye and Flaming Hot Cheeto or the likes of coffee, bacon ranch and ghost pepper cream cheeses. The Elvis serves up peanut butter swirl cream cheese on both halves of a French toast bagel with freshly sliced bananas and crispy bacon in the middle.

$11.49; Bagel Nook, Downtown Summerlin

Combination fish platter

Customers can choose up to three fish — nova, whitefish, baked salmon, sable or sturgeon — totaling 9 ounces, but nova is the clear favorite. It’s flown in from Acme Smoked Fish in New York and hand-sliced. The platter comes with a choice of two bagels and two cream cheeses.

$44; Bagel Cafe, 301 N. Buffalo Drive

Sadelle’s Tower

Tuna salad ($18), whitefish salad ($19), smoked Scottish salmon ($28) or house salmon ($29) is served with tomato, cucumber and capers along with handmade plain, sesame, cinnamon raisin or everything bagels.

Sadelle’s Café, Bellagio

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
more Faves & Craves
frequently asked questions