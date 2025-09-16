The whole schmear: 5 tempting bagel dishes to try in Las Vegas

Whether you’re more of a traditionalist or are looking to broaden your horizons, here are five bagel dishes you need to know about.

Tough on the outside, tender on the inside.

A good bagel is like those Hallmark movie hunks who never left their small hometowns and are more than ready to teach a city girl the real meaning of life.

Whether you’re more of a traditionalist or are looking to broaden your horizons, here are five bagel dishes you need to know about:

The Abel’s Chicken Salad Classic

Chicken breast tenders are soaked for 90 minutes in a sweet-savory brine that layers in umami, then roasted and folded with hand-diced celery, scallions, Japanese Kewpie mayonnaise and a blend of proprietary spices. It’s served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a hand-rolled, boiled and baked bagel.

$11.25; Abel’s Bagels, 7150 South Durango Drive

Hebrew School

This one piles nova, tomato, red onion, capers, plain schmear, two eggs and a hash brown cake between your choice of more than two dozen bagels.

$16.69; Siegel’s Bagelmania, 252 Convention Center Drive

The Elvis

It’s easy to get distracted when confronted with bagel choices including Oreo, tie-dye and Flaming Hot Cheeto or the likes of coffee, bacon ranch and ghost pepper cream cheeses. The Elvis serves up peanut butter swirl cream cheese on both halves of a French toast bagel with freshly sliced bananas and crispy bacon in the middle.

$11.49; Bagel Nook, Downtown Summerlin

Combination fish platter

Customers can choose up to three fish — nova, whitefish, baked salmon, sable or sturgeon — totaling 9 ounces, but nova is the clear favorite. It’s flown in from Acme Smoked Fish in New York and hand-sliced. The platter comes with a choice of two bagels and two cream cheeses.

$44; Bagel Cafe, 301 N. Buffalo Drive

Sadelle’s Tower

Tuna salad ($18), whitefish salad ($19), smoked Scottish salmon ($28) or house salmon ($29) is served with tomato, cucumber and capers along with handmade plain, sesame, cinnamon raisin or everything bagels.

Sadelle’s Café, Bellagio

