Signature drinks in Las Vegas to try for National Coffee Day

Step outside your comfort zone with one of these coffee drinks in Las Vegas.

You deserve a coffee.

And not your usual, either.

Treat yourself. Go out of your way. Try something new.

Whether it’s for National Coffee Day on Monday or the next time you need a break and a jolt of caffeine, consider one of these signature coffees from five shops around the valley:

Iced Punkin Pie Yawtte

Yaw Farm recently topped Yelp’s “Top 100 Coffee Shops” list for the third time. An oat milk base, espresso from naturally processed coffee beans roasted in-house, and floating crunchy baby marshmallows make this a popular iced latte. Er, Yawtte.

$7; Yaw Farm Coffee Roasters, 7034 W. Charleston Blvd.

Dirt Cup Latte

Dig It Coffee, which came in No. 68 on Yelp’s list, has a mission to provide job training and mentorship to adults with disabilities, ensuring a positive and inclusive environment. Its playful Dirt Cup Latte is made with dark chocolate, white chocolate, espresso, cookie crumble, whipped cream and a gummy worm.

$6.50; Dig It Coffee Co., 1300 S. Casino Center Blvd.

Honeycomb Latte

This sweet, floral iced latte blends espresso, jasmine syrup, milk and vanilla cold foam. Then it’s topped with crushed honeycomb.

$7.50; Vesta Coffee Roasters, Durango, 9031 W. Sahara Ave. and 1114 S. Casino Center Blvd.

Wazuka Matcha Macchiato

Ceremonial-grade organic matcha from the Entsu Estate in Wazuka, Japan, is steamed with milk and topped with a scoop of cappuccino foam.

$8.50; Urth Caffe, Wynn Las Vegas, UnCommons and The District

Cold Fashioned

This coffee-based take on the Old Fashioned cocktail has been so popular, an entire line of espresso- and tea-based mocktails is being rolled out. It’s made with 4 ounces of cold brew concentrate, bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup and orange and aromatic bitters, then garnished with an orange twist.

$7.50; Bungalow Coffee Co., 201 E. Charleston Blvd.

