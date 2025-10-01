site-bg-left
Death By Chocolate is on the menu from the Premiere House restaurant during a first look tour at Universal Horror Unleashed Las Vegas on Friday, Aug.1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Carrie White Mocha at Horror Vibes Coffee. (Horror Vibes Coffee)
Eleven’s Feast at Netflix Bites. (Netflix)
A Murder Pie is seen at Sliced Pizza, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Hot chocolate mocha sauce is poured atop a Diablo Skull en Fuego dessert to reveal flan inside at Mijo Modern Mex within the Durango on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Death By Chocolate dessert is shown at Universal Horror Unleashed. (Universal Horror Unleashed)
Death By Chocolate is on the menu from the Premiere House restaurant during a first look tour at Universal Horror Unleashed Las Vegas on Friday, Aug.1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faves & Craves

Scare up an appetite with these creepy Las Vegas foods, drink

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2025 - 7:30 am
 
Updated October 1, 2025 - 11:14 am

The spooky season is here. Bars and restaurants around the valley are adding seasonal items to their menus, and that’s in addition to the numerous Halloween-flavored pop-ups.

The following items, though, are creepy, kooky and altogether ooky year-round.

So, while you should absolutely enjoy them in the lead-up to Halloween, just know that when you want a taste of something scary in, say, December, they’ll still be available.

Diablo Skull en Fuego

Flaming chocolate mocha sauce is poured over a chocolate skull to reveal a choco flan paired with a red fruit salsa.

$19; Mijo Modern Mexican, Durango

Death by Chocolate

Universal Horror Unleashed, the creepy new kid on the block, serves up this devil’s food cake with a blood-red raspberry sauce handprint, shards of feuilletine crunch, a scoop of raspberry sorbet and cracked doll heads made of white chocolate.

$12; Universal Horror Unleashed, Area15

Carrie White Mocha

Named for Carrie White, the telekinetic outcast from Stephen King’s first published novel, this strawberry white mocha latte has strawberry drizzle to mimic dripping blood.

$7.25; Horror Vibes Coffee, 4480 Paradise Road

Eleven’s Feast

In celebration of Eleven’s love of frozen waffles during the early seasons of “Stranger Things,” this platter of chicken and waffles with waffle fries comes with a darker version — blood-red chicken, blackened waffles, etc. — to represent the Upside Down.

$65; Netflix Bites, MGM Grand

Murder Pie

This horror-themed pizzeria specializes in “paranormal pizzas” like the Murder Pie, which is made with traditional pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese on its signature black dough. It’s adjacent to the “Saw” and “Blair Witch” escape rooms for even more scares.

$14.95; Sliced Pizza, 2129 S. Industrial Road

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567.

