Scare up an appetite with these creepy Las Vegas foods, drink
From white chocolate doll heads to a bloody looking latte, these delicacies aren’t just for Halloween.
The spooky season is here. Bars and restaurants around the valley are adding seasonal items to their menus, and that’s in addition to the numerous Halloween-flavored pop-ups.
The following items, though, are creepy, kooky and altogether ooky year-round.
So, while you should absolutely enjoy them in the lead-up to Halloween, just know that when you want a taste of something scary in, say, December, they’ll still be available.
Diablo Skull en Fuego
Flaming chocolate mocha sauce is poured over a chocolate skull to reveal a choco flan paired with a red fruit salsa.
$19; Mijo Modern Mexican, Durango
Death by Chocolate
Universal Horror Unleashed, the creepy new kid on the block, serves up this devil’s food cake with a blood-red raspberry sauce handprint, shards of feuilletine crunch, a scoop of raspberry sorbet and cracked doll heads made of white chocolate.
$12; Universal Horror Unleashed, Area15
Carrie White Mocha
Named for Carrie White, the telekinetic outcast from Stephen King’s first published novel, this strawberry white mocha latte has strawberry drizzle to mimic dripping blood.
$7.25; Horror Vibes Coffee, 4480 Paradise Road
Eleven’s Feast
In celebration of Eleven’s love of frozen waffles during the early seasons of “Stranger Things,” this platter of chicken and waffles with waffle fries comes with a darker version — blood-red chicken, blackened waffles, etc. — to represent the Upside Down.
$65; Netflix Bites, MGM Grand
Murder Pie
This horror-themed pizzeria specializes in “paranormal pizzas” like the Murder Pie, which is made with traditional pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese on its signature black dough. It’s adjacent to the “Saw” and “Blair Witch” escape rooms for even more scares.
$14.95; Sliced Pizza, 2129 S. Industrial Road
Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567.