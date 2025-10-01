Scare up an appetite with these creepy Las Vegas foods, drink

From white chocolate doll heads to a bloody looking latte, these delicacies aren’t just for Halloween.

The spooky season is here. Bars and restaurants around the valley are adding seasonal items to their menus, and that’s in addition to the numerous Halloween-flavored pop-ups.

The following items, though, are creepy, kooky and altogether ooky year-round.

So, while you should absolutely enjoy them in the lead-up to Halloween, just know that when you want a taste of something scary in, say, December, they’ll still be available.

Diablo Skull en Fuego

Flaming chocolate mocha sauce is poured over a chocolate skull to reveal a choco flan paired with a red fruit salsa.

$19; Mijo Modern Mexican, Durango

Death by Chocolate

Universal Horror Unleashed, the creepy new kid on the block, serves up this devil’s food cake with a blood-red raspberry sauce handprint, shards of feuilletine crunch, a scoop of raspberry sorbet and cracked doll heads made of white chocolate.

$12; Universal Horror Unleashed, Area15

Carrie White Mocha

Named for Carrie White, the telekinetic outcast from Stephen King’s first published novel, this strawberry white mocha latte has strawberry drizzle to mimic dripping blood.

$7.25; Horror Vibes Coffee, 4480 Paradise Road

Eleven’s Feast

In celebration of Eleven’s love of frozen waffles during the early seasons of “Stranger Things,” this platter of chicken and waffles with waffle fries comes with a darker version — blood-red chicken, blackened waffles, etc. — to represent the Upside Down.

$65; Netflix Bites, MGM Grand

Murder Pie

This horror-themed pizzeria specializes in “paranormal pizzas” like the Murder Pie, which is made with traditional pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese on its signature black dough. It’s adjacent to the “Saw” and “Blair Witch” escape rooms for even more scares.

$14.95; Sliced Pizza, 2129 S. Industrial Road

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567.