Indulge in the ooey-gooey goodness of these Las Vegas grilled cheeses

There’s comfort food, then there’s the humble grilled cheese. • The sandwich can improve your worst days when it’s made with nothing more than cheap butter, white bread and Kraft singles. So imagine what that ooey-gooey goodness can do for your mood in the hands of a trained chef? • Here’s a look at five grilled cheeses that are worth every carbohydrate:

That Famous Grilled Cheese

In the 2014 movie “Chef,” Jon Favreau griddles up the most tantalizing grilled cheese sandwich in the history of cinema. During the end credits, he included footage of chef Roy Choi teaching him to make it. Since 2023, when Favreau and Choi opened a version of the movie’s El Jefe food truck, fans have been able to taste that deliciousness for themselves. It’s butter-griddled sourdough stacked with gruyère, parmesan, yellow cheddar and white cheddar.

$12; The Chef Truck, Park MGM

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

Double Zero Pie & Pub recently launched a lunch service with a selection of sandwiches. This one’s made with focaccia, Smokin’ Goat Cheese, mozzarella, fumella and red chile aioli, with tomato soup on the side.

$16; Double Zero Pie & Pub, 3853 Spring Mountain Road

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese

The inventor of the Cronut also has mastered the simple art of the grilled cheese. It comes with brie, provolone and gruyere.

$17.99; Dominique Ansel Marche, Paris Las Vegas

“Beeria” Grilled Cheese

Modelo-braised beef is layered with Oaxaca and jack cheeses and pressed between golden sourdough. It’s served with a rich chili consommé for dipping and finished with cilantro, onion and a squeeze of lime.

$18; Lardo, The Cosmopolitan

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Dumplings

And now, as they say, for something completely different. Grilled cheese is wrapped in bacon, topped with more bacon and served in a spoon of tomato soup. Six dumplings come with every order.

$21; Beauty & Essex, The Cosmopolitan

