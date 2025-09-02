Feel the burn with some of Las Vegas’ hottest, spiciest foods

You’ll need to sign a liability waiver to try some of these dishes, whose heat can be measured on the Scoville scale.

They say variety is the spice of life.

Know what else is the spice of life? Spice. As in heat. The sort of flavors that can be measured on the Scoville scale.

Whether you’ve been blessed with a cast-iron stomach or have just seen too many episodes of “Hot Ones” and think you might have what it takes, these are some of the hottest foods and drinks the valley has to offer:

Don’t Fear the Reaper

This 20-inch pizza is topped with Carolina Reaper chili oil, sliced habanero peppers, habanero chili sauce, chili pepper-infused mozzarella and sriracha-marinated chorizo — and it arrives at your table on fire. You’ll also have to sign a liability waiver before eating it. As part of the Reaper Challenge, if you can finish three slices in 10 minutes, you’ll win a T-shirt and a spot on the “Wall of Flame.”

$49.99; Evel Pie, 508 Fremont St.

Houston, We Have A Problem!

Las Vegas-based Houston TX Hot Chicken just opened its sixth valley location. Its chicken tenders range from no spice to the Houston, We Have A Problem! which boasts 2 million Scoville Heat Units and requires a signed waiver.

Prices vary; Houston TX Hot Chicken, multiple locations

Shinigami Challenge

A whopping 24 ounces of tonkotsu broth is loaded with more than 3 pounds of noodles and toppings. The whole thing packs a punch of more than 4 million Scoville Heat Units. It, too, requires a signed waiver. Anyone who can finish all of it in eight minutes eats free, receives a $25 gift card and will have their photo added to “The Wall of Warriors.”

$55; Shokku Ramen, 3889 Spring Mountain Road

El Santo

You thought this was just going to be about food? This cocktail is made with Santo Mezquila (featuring notes of grilled sweet peppers), freshly crushed jalapeños, chipotle pepper, orange and pineapple juices and agave.

$16.45 or $49.95 for a pitcher; Cabo Wabo Cantina, Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood

Fire & Blood

Common sense tells you not to mess with a cocktail with either “fire” or “blood” in its name. This one is a mix of Camarena Reposado Tequila, blood orange, Firewater bitters and Vecchio Amaro del Capo Hot Chili Pepper.

$18; Amari Italian Kitchen & Wine Shop in UnCommons

—

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567.