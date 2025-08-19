Dine with your dog: These valley restaurants offer pet menus

You could do worse that getting your dog a pup cup. But you can do a whole lot better at these spots.

National Dog Day is Tuesday, Aug. 26. Have you made plans with your pooch? • Plenty of restaurants in the valley allow dogs on their patios, but there’s a big difference between allowing them and welcoming them. • That’s where these places come in. • You’ll no longer have to look down at those big, sad eyes while you eat — and maybe, occasionally, accidentally drop a little something for them under the table. • These restaurants have menus for your dog. • Health and safety rules, including not letting your pup on the tables or letting them eat or drink from your plates or glasses, vary by location. Check with your hostess or server.

Lazy Dog

With a name like Lazy Dog, you expect your pup to be treated right. Water is complimentary, while their Dog Bowls featuring either a grilled hamburger patty or grilled chicken breast, plus brown rice and veggies, are $6 each. In conjunction with National Dog Day, the restaurants will donate $1 from every Dog Bowl purchased Tuesday through Aug. 31 to Pet Partners, a nonprofit that supports therapy dog teams. Guests who dine in and purchase a Dog Bowl on those days also will receive a free Dog Bowl with the purchase of an entrée on a future visit.

Downtown Summerlin, Town Square, and 594 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson

Palate

The Pupper-tini — made with chicken bone broth, pumpkin puree, whipped cream and pumpkin seeds — is $5, while the Bark-cuterie Board includes dog jerky, seasonal fruit and vegetables and a peanut butter pumpkin puree for $10. Puppy Hour runs from 4 to 6 p.m. daily. A dollar from each sale will be donated to Vegas Pet Rescue Project.

1301 S. Main St.

18bin

The party vibes at this Arts District favorite extend to the four-legged set. Brooklyn’s Beef Bowl includes ground beef, rice and diced carrots, while Nui’s Nibble Kibble is made of diced chicken, pumpkin puree and Brussels sprouts. They’re $6 each.

107 E. Charleston Blvd.

Early Birds

Mornings are better with your bestie. So while you’re enjoying breakfast favorites like the lemon poppy pancakes, your pooch can dine on veggies and white rice for $5 or hamburger and white rice for $6.

5025 Blue Diamond Road

Market Grille Cafe

This family-owned Mediterranean staple serves complimentary water bowls. Beyond that, there’s a whipped cream and dog biscuit pup treat for $2, a chicken and rice bowl for $5.50 and a steak and rice bowl for $7.

7070 N. Durango Drive.

