Caviar, jet skis and a mini Maybach: How to splurge at Las Vegas pools

Labor Day weekend may mark the end of summer in some cities, but there’s still plenty of time to make a splash at Las Vegas dayclubs.

You can do that literally at pools up and down the Strip and in pockets throughout the valley. Or you can do it figuratively by purchasing some of the most elaborate, over-the-top food and drink options ever conceived.

Here’s a look at five ways to splurge, a few of which may require you to open a new line of credit:

Ayu Dayclub

As part of the pool’s Wahlburgers collab, the Zouk Caviar Tower offers something for every palate, from chicken nuggets to truffle fries to Kaluga caviar. For $350, the tower includes 50 grams of caviar. For $700, you get 125 grams.

Resorts World

Tao Beach

The pool’s chef experiences program offers several indulgent options. The sushi model service is centered around a sushi chef presenting hand rolls and nigiri, omakase-style, using a live model as a platter. The service also includes a seafood tower with lobster, shrimp and oysters. The $4,000 package is designed to feed eight to 12 people and requires a week’s notice.

The Venetian

LIV Beach

The aptly named “Take My Money” package includes a 6-liter bottle of Ace of Spades Brut and 10 bottles of spray champagne. It’s $40,000 and, in true baller fashion, can be delivered via jet ski, boat or Cybertruck.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Stadium Swim

The $75,000 The Champ Is Here package includes three 6-liter bottles — one each of Ace of Spades Rosé, Dom Pérignon Rosé and Perrier-Jouët Rosé — along with Champagne goggles, 20 bottles to spray on your closest friends and a Stadium Swim championship belt. The entire package is delivered via the pool’s Zamboni.

Circa

Daylight Beach Club

A 15-liter bottle of Ace of Spades Rosé is brought to you by a server riding a tiny, custom-made Mercedes-Maybach SUV. The package also includes a shoutout from the DJ, a message on the club’s main LED screen and 24 bottles of house bubbly to spray. The cost? $110,000.

Mandalay Bay

