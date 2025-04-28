‘We are the champions!’ Timberlake shows his swing in Las Vegas Strip

Justin Timberlake and the Kelce Brothers sounds like a fun Las Vegas show. And over the weekend, it was.

J.T. and Travis and Jason Kelce teed it up and threw it down over the weekend at Timberlake’s Fourth Annual 8 AM Golf Invitational during Wynn Celebrity Weekend.

A video on the 8 AM Golf page shows Timberlake, the current Chief and the former Eagle playing blackjack at Wynn. A mini-highlight reel, if you will.

Timberlake posted a video of the guys at Wynn Las Vegas Golf Course. Dancing, driving (in the cart and on the tee block), general camaraderie is evident. The Wynn Las Vegas IG feed shows the brothers’ natty attire, their credible golf swings and widespread frivolity at Delilah.

Timberlake is an investor and partner for the 8 AM Golf brand.

Twenty-three time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps, ex-NBA star Blake Griffin, LPGA champ Michelle Wie West, and comic actor Andrew Santino were among the notable guests. Team Timberlake won the golf tournament championship, beating Team Michael Phelps.

The event also included the “Invitational After Dark” blackjack tournament benefiting American Skin Association, and spilled into an “After Dark” party with a karaoke contest at Delilah on Saturday night. Timberlake would likely have been the favorite to win, had he competed. But he sat it out.

X Games skateboarding champ Jagger Eaton won the competition, uncorking Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places,” with Phelps jumping in.

Timberlake and the Kelces, along with Vegas event host Bryan Chan, led the crowd a rendition of “We Are The Champions,” straying from the Queen rendition but epic nonetheless.

