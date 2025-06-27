‘Whoa, I felt Bob’: Hope Road evokes spirit of Marley at Mandalay Bay

Bob Marley Hope Road at Mandalay Bay features two “personalities,” one during the day, and another at night.

If it achieves its vision, Bob Marley Hope Road is inspiring guests to move in a different manner in a casino. Forget walking, loping or sashaying. The idea is to float.

The vibe will be peaceful, light and (spiritually) high in the new Bob Marley-themed attraction at Mandalay Bay.

“Physically, Bob could not be here. But when you come here, you’re going to feel his spirit,” says Amanyea Stines Jones, a featured performer among the show’s 41-member cast. “It’s going to be bold. It’s going to be strong. It’s going to be something that when you leave, you’re going to probably say, ‘Whoa, I felt Bob.’ ”

Hope Road is a full-hearted tribute to the late reggae legend’s music and cultural influence. The dual, immersive experience opened to the public Wednesday night and will run multiple times daily and nightly (dark Sundays).

Sharing Marley’s story

The first piece of the project, The Show, runs at night and is first to open. The Experience during the day, launches July 4. Ages 18 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

The uniquely inspired attraction takes over the Bayside Buffet space, just off the casino floor. Where a yogurt bar once stood, you can now experience a custom-designed 1973 Volkswagen bus that was Marley’s touring vehicle early in his career — Marley’s daughter and a lead visionary in the venue, chose the exact orange color from the original.

A soccer game breaks out, smoke rings fill the venue, and you float into Trench Town. This is where Marley’s story takes off, in the legend’s neighborhood in Kingston, recognized as the birthplace of reggae.

This is just a sample of Hope Road’s whimsical, seemingly boundless production. Hope Road features two “personalities.”

In the daytime Experience, visitors revisit Marley’s performances through digital and analog installations. At night, The Show features live performances from a cast that includes several Jamaican artists, performing in such multicolored sets as the Dance Hall at the entrance.

Some 100 to 150 ticket holders will have a preshow experience of 15 minutes, then enter the space, on a guided tour of dancing and music, traveling through Marley’s career, a total of six rooms — or chapters — designed to pull guests from Anywhere USA into reggae culture. The show runs 75 minutes.

An intimate experience

Hope Road is created by FiveCurrents production company, which has developed some 63 international ceremonies and has worked on 15 Olympic Games. Primary Wave Music is co-producer — the independent music publisher is home to Marley’s catalog.

FiveCurrents CEO and Chief Creative Officer Scott Givens leads the Las Vegas production. He’s entering a competitive environment in a city already home to so many “immersive” experiences that entertainment observers are becoming weary of the term.

The city’s predominant venue, Sphere, is the league leader, with its claim that the guest is the content.

“What we really wanted to hang our hat on is the intimacy of emotions, rather than spectacle,” Givens says. “We are on the end of the spectrum of being immersed directly in the performance and very intimate. You’re three feet away from the performers, if you choose to be.”

Don’t expect to be as good as the singers and dancers in this cast. But you can try.

“In each of these rooms, you will have an opportunity to watch a performance, but you will also always have an opportunity to sing or dance along in every room,” co-director Amy Tinkham says. “So you get an option. You don’t have to, but you can sing as loud as you want. You can dance as loud as you want within every room that you’ll walk through. So you’re going to watch really cool stuff. Then you can also jam in there with the performers.”

One love

One of those performers is Jamaican artist Melbourne Douglas, aka Burnz in his stage persona. He is the show’s DJ, and already an able ambassador.

“In Jamaica, our motto is ‘Out of Many People,’ which means Jamaica is made up of people from many places. We have Chinese, we have Indians and Africans that make up Jamaica,” Burnz says. “Vegas kind of gives me that energy, because when I come here, I meet so many different people from so many different places.”

A universal community is in Marley’s legacy. You can feel what Burnz is talking about even as the cast moves around the resort. At the end of a media preview Friday morning, yours truly was waiting for a double espresso at Starbucks when a figure arrived at the end of the line.

“Hello! I just saw you!” It was Burnz, taking a break for a beverage and offering a hug. Another guest asked who this dreadlocked man was.

He is in the Hope Road experience. Get to know him.

What: Bob Marley Hope Road.

Where: Mandalay Bay.

When: Day Experience (opening July 4); The Show, multiple times daily.

Tickets: Starting at $59 (kids); $69 (adults); not including fees.

Executive Producers

Cedella Marley, the eldest child of Bob and Rita Marley and prominent figure in the world of reggae, is the CEO of Bob Marley Group of Companies and director of the Bob & Rita Marley Foundations. Beyond managing all Marley-related businesses in Jamaica, Cedella Marley served as the global ambassador for Jamaica's national women's football team from 2014 to 2024, affectionately known as The Reggae Girls. In April 2021, Cedella also launched Tuff Gong Collective in partnership with Universal Music Group, dedicated to carrying on Bob Marley's legacy through sharing his art and music with new generations and nurturing the next wave of music artists and creators.

Ziggy Marley is a nine-time, Grammy Award-winning artist, Emmy winner, musician, producer, activist and humanitarian. As the eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley, Marley has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Medger Evers College at The City University of New York and producing multiple successful albums, Ziggy has been the lead producer and force behind the highly successful Bob Marley: One Love biopic in 2024.

Larry Mestel is the founder and CEO of Primary Wave Music. Founded in 2006, Primary Wave is the leading independent music publishing company of iconic and legendary music in the world. With over three decades of experience in the music and entertainment industry, Mestel has strategically and successfully built the company into a full-service music and entertainment powerhouse, who has a full roster of big-name artists including Prince, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G., James Brown, and many others.

Scott Givens is the Chief Creative Officer and CEO of FiveCurrents, known for producing over 400, including roles on 17 Olympic Games, from Atlanta 1996 to Paris 2024. Givens has received an array of awards, extending to being a recipient of the prestigious Olympic Order, the highest honor bestowed by the International Olympic Committee. Beyond its ceremonies heritage, FiveCurrents has produced mega events from New Year's Eve Celebrations on Rio de Janeiro's famed Copacabana Beach to the 50th anniversary celebrations of Disneyland and entertainment attractions including the immersive experience, Frameless, in London which is nearing its third anniversary.

Creative Direction

Amy Tinkham is the writer and Co-Director of The Show at Bob Marley Hope Road, working alongside show co-creator Jared Sweet. She has spent the last 25 years directing, designing, conceiving and writing for stage arena, film and television around the world. With a background as a choreographer, Tinkham has helmed James Taylor's tours from 2018 to 2023 and was also creative and show director for Aerosmith's Peace Out Farewell Tour and their Las Vegas residency Deuces Are Wild at Park MGM.

Sweet is the co-director of The Show at Bob Marley Hope Road. Jared is an award-winning director with over two decades of experience.

Chloé Douglas is the director of The Experience at Bob Marley Hope Road, whose work is featured in publications such as Wired, Sports Illustrated, Nintendo and Elle.

Louanne Madorma is a renowned Creative Producer and Casting Director with over 25 years of experience in major global productions. Proud to serve as the Creative Producer and Casting Director for Bob Marley Hope Road, she has creatively produced the Formula 1 opening ceremonies, along with notable shows like Aerosmith's Peace Out Tour and Madonna's Celebration Tour. Marorma has also produced multiple Super Bowl performances, collaborating with stars like Kelly Clarkson, John Fogerty, Martina McBride and The Black Crowes.