Iconic Las Vegas music club rocks to the end — PHOTOS

Confetti flies into the air as Count’s 77 performs on the final night of operations for Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill on Saturday, June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Danny “The Count” Koker performs with his band, Count’s 77, on the final night of operations for his bar, Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill on Saturday, June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bouncer Tony Wales wears a headband with the opening and closing dates of Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill as he mans the front door on Saturday, June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rob Hussey from the band Cyanide flips his hair while performing with Count’s 77 on the final night of operations for Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill on Saturday, June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gwen Vadillo Rojas shows off her shoes during Count 77’s performance on the final night of operations for Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill on Saturday, June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Maggie Warner and Bob Guitau pose for a portrait on the final night of operations for Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill on Saturday, June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. Warner said they came out to Vamp’d almost every weekend. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lead guitarist Stoney Curtis performs with Count’s 77 on the final night of operations for Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill on Saturday, June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A patron wears a rock-themed shirt at Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill on Saturday, June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guitars in glass cases decorate Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill during the bar’s last night in operation on Saturday, June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bassist Barry Barnes and guitarist John Zito perform with Count’s 77 on the final night of operations for Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill on Saturday, June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lead guitarist Stoney Curtis performs with Count’s 77 on the final night of operations for Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill on Saturday, June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mamat Perryman poses for a portrait on the final night of operations for Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill on Saturday, June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A mural of Ozzy Osborne decorates a wall at Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill on Saturday, June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Danny “The Count” Koker performs with his band, Count’s 77, on the final night of operations for his bar, Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill on Saturday, June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lead guitarist Stoney Curtis performs with Count’s 77 on the final night of operations for Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill on Saturday, June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Patrons sit at at the bar one last time at Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill on Saturday, June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guitars in glass cases decorate Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill during the bar’s last night in operation on Saturday, June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Danny “The Count” Koker takes an emotional moment onstage as he performs with his band, Count’s 77, on the final night of operations for his bar, Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill on Saturday, June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The front row rocks out to Count’s 77’s performance during the final night of operations for his bar, Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill on Saturday, June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People hang out in the parking lot during the final night of operations for his bar, Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill on Saturday, June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People hang out in the outdoor seating area and in the parking lot on the final night of operations for his bar, Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill on Saturday, June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats!

Iconic Las Vegas music club rocks to the end — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2025 - 5:53 pm
 

The beginning of the end of Count’s Vamp’d Bar & Grille was Danny Koker’s Count 77 rock band taking the stage to “2001: A Space Odyssey” and “Cee Cee Rider.”

Straight-up Elvis to rock the night away.

Count’s Vamp’d Bar & Grille, is up for sale and down for the Count. Koker and his wife, Korie Koker, are letting the joint go after a 16-year run.

The club is on the market for $4.3 million. The Kokers are working with Chip Madsen of IS Luxury, who holds the listing.

Mötley Crüe front man Vince Neil was an original partner under the venue’s original name, Feelgood’s, until Koker took over and renamed the club.

Koker is known as “The Count,” a well-known rock and vintage-vehicle figure through his star turn in “Counting Cars”, a spin-off of “Pawn Stars” on History Channel.

The show shines a light on Koker’s Kounts Customs auto restoration shop in Las Vegas. Koker is a recent guest on “Pawn Stars” co-stars Rick Harrison and Austin “Chumlee” Russell’s “Pawn After Dark” podcast.

Koker talks of club fatigue, operating a rock venue for 16 years. But he is not retiring and will remain an entertainment figure. He has plans for a new project to be unveiled after the club shuts down.

Vamp’d is a 6,000-square foot music fortress that has hosted members of Pantera — led by the late Vinnie Paul — Black Sabbath, Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach, bass great Phil Soussan. The last spree of shows this month included rare club performances by Night Ranger and Loverboy. Dollar Loan Center founder and rock devotee Chuck Brennan sponsored the series.

Several Las Vegas cover bands, including Sin City Stones and Three Lock Box (the Sammy Hagar tribute), Fan Halen, and LV/DC and Pyromania have headlined Vamp’d.

Danny Koker said putting the club up for sale has been bittersweet. As he said after listing Vamp’d in May, “I truly love the place. I’m truly passionate about it. I just know that as a businessman, I have to shift gears, so to speak. But nothing would make me happier than if someone carried it on the tradition.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

