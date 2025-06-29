The grooving is real as Shakira shakes up Allegiant Stadium — PHOTOS

Shakira swiveled her way through her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry) World Tour” stop in Vegas.

During a review of New Kids on The Block this month, I noted, “You can’t track dancing.” It is a reference to all the technology employed in a concert. You can embellish productions with vocal and music tracks, pyro, inflatable figures, party cannons, strobes, holographic figures, even fake money falling from the sky.

But dancing is real. I hadn’t realized until Saturday night that Shakira had inspired that line. “Hips Don’t Lie” is the truth. The title and lyrics reveal the Colombian-born artist’s method of feeling if a song is ready for the public. My hips will give the honest answer.

That song is 20 years old this year. Shakira flipped it out midway through her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry) World Tour” performance at Allegiant Stadium.

Shakira sold the place out, some 45,000 fans pouring in to catch 26 songs and 14 costume changes. She arrived in the floor section behind A2, specifically, bathed in spotlights and tailed by her dance team. She was lifted to full view, mid-stage. The crowd’s shrieks were accompanied by flashing lights from tens of thousands of LED bracelets issued to the masses.

“La Fuerte” blew open the doors. “Monotonía,” “Última” and “Estoy Aquí” were in the set list. “Las de la Intuición” was the reason many fans donned purple wigs. He sons were shown on the 50-foot LED panels for a virtual harmony on “Acróstico,” a song Shakira wrote as a tribute to the boys after her breakup with soccer player Gerard Piqué, her partner of 12 years.

The headliner’s backing band included a pair of Las Vegas horn players, Andrew “The Fury” Friedlander on sax and Jean-Francois Thibeault. Shakira played some acoustic, and summoned her pink, crystal-covered Fender Stratocaster.

Throughout, Shakira swiveled her way through the two-hour performance, with most of the crowd watching the expertly produced show on the big screens. The camera crew works just as hard and is just as nimble as the headliner and her backing dancers.

At the close, Shakira led a color-splashed “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” and “She Wolf,” as a massive inflatable wolf loomed over the stage. “There is absolutely no better feeling than when a she-wolf is back with her pack.” The scale and message are Sphere-worthy, and there is little doubt Shakira has the demand to run at least a short series at the Bulbous Wonder.

A demerit for the sound setup at Allegiant Stadium, which is still an inconsistent art. On a scale of Garth Brooks to Rolling Stones, this one was about a Billy Joel.

But the vision of Shakira nearly ceaselessly gyrating, shimmering and grooving will endure. “Shake” is practically her name. The screen brought home the sentiment. “They say that the first woman was created from the rib of a man. But the truth is… The first man was born from a woman’s hips. The hips. Never. Lie.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.