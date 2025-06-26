Comedy stars headlining back-to-back at Strip resort

Encore is home to two aces this weekend. Tiffany Haddish is up Friday. Russell Peters takes the stage Saturday.

Encore Theater was initially intended to be a home for comedy. “Avenue Q” and “Monty Python’s Spamalot” were the original stage shows. Comic impressionist Danny Gans was a resident headliner.

Built for laughs, Encore Theater is still presenting a superior roster of top comics with exclusive booker AEG Presents. The venue is home to two aces this weekend. Tiffany Haddish is up Friday. Russell Peters takes the stage Saturday.

Both shows are 8 p.m. We recently chatted with both star stand-ups. The material herein could be used on stage:

Haddish at the motel

Tiffany Haddish spent time in what she describes as “the most horrible motel” on her first trip to Las Vegas. Her folks took the kids to see the Midway acts at Circus Circus, and “Tournament of Kings” at Excalibur. Haddish says she was seven years old, her mother and step-father brought her to town on a road trip from L.A.

“They were like, ‘This is the place where we go to have fun, especially when you’re grown up, but when you’re a kid, you go to Circus Circus and Excalibur!’” Haddish says. “So we were like, ‘We’re gonna meet King Arthur today!’ And I did get to meet him. Then we went over to Circus Circus, had a blast, met some clowns, saw some acts.”

The family went back to the motel. Tiffany was made the babysitter. The parents went off to gamble and see a show.

“So I am in charge, and the only thing we could do was ride the bed until it was out of quarters,” Haddish said. “There was a whole roll of quarters. We were jumping on it. It was a party. We had no idea what that vibration was for.”

Haddish ascended to widespread fame with her role in the 2017 comedy “Girls Trip.” She captured a Primetime Emmy Award for her “SNL” hosting appearance that year. She was one of the last headliners at the Laugh Factory at the Trop, the week of the Super Bowl in February 2024.

I met Haddish this past February, when she emceed Steven Tyler’s Janie’s Fund charity party during the Grammy Awards in L.A. During the live auction, she jokingly bid “fifty dollars!” on several items, including a Joe Perry guitar that went for $140,000.

In her Encore Theater headlining debut, Haddish has gone from worst to first in her Vegas accommodations. You might find her in a cabana at Encore Beach during her first weekend as Encore Theater headliner.

“I get there in the morning, then go to the pool parties, act like I’m 21, dancing around, having a drink but not really drinking,” Haddish said. “I’m letting the hot guys check me out while I check them out. Hopefully I’ve met some hot guy at that pool party and invited him to the show, and then he’s there … That’s nice. I’m always trying to have a good time and make new friends in Las Vegas.”

Greek to us

In town for his “Relax” tour stop, Peters opens the conversation with a phrase in Greek. The words fly past.

“How did I do?” he asks.

“No idea,” I say. “I don’t speak Greek.”

“Well, your name is Greek as (expletive),” he says.

Peters is a Las Vegas celeb peripherally. He has a house in Henderson and rents out a condo near downtown Las Vegas, but says he doesn’t really live there.

“I usually stay at my house in Henderson when I come to town, but I’m in the process of getting divorced, and my soon-to-be-ex-wife is staying in that house right now,” Peters says. “I guess I can’t stay in my own house, which sucks.”

Peters reasons, “I think, technically, I still might be a Nevada resident, but I’m on the road so much. I’m a nowhere resident. I’m a No-Vada resident.”

The 54-year-old comic has the distinction of being the first comic to host a concert special on Netflix. “Notorious” premiered in 2013. Eight years ago Rolling Stone listed Peters as No. 44 on its list of top 50 comics of all time (ahead of the late Freddie Prinze, behind Amy Schumer).

The native of Toronto and self-described DJ and hip-hop junkie says his “Relax” tour is a way to settle down and chill.

“I’m in it for 36 years now, so I’m chugging along (laughs) at a decent rate,” Peters says. “I’m still selling out arenas. I mean, I can’t complain about anything.”

New Music Alert

Four Queens headliner Mike Hammer is much more than a mirth-some downtown magician. He’s a fitness inspiration. And, he’s a songwriter. I had not known this until a few days ago when he posted an early version of “Stronger Than You Think,” on his FB page. I had complimented Hammer on his voice. Turns out it’s AI. Maybe he should try singing himself. But he wrote the tune and lyrics. It is worthy of applause, and the waving of iPhones with flashlights activated.

Cool Hang Alert

Does it get much more Italian than Anthony Nunziata at Italian American Club Showroom? Nona would say, “No.” The classic vocalist hosts “Broadway to Italy” at 8 p.m. (dinner at 6:30) Friday. Dinner/show package is $70, and catch Nicholas Cole in the lounge after. Such a hang. Go to iacvegas.com to reserve.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.