Las Vegas act makes history on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Simon Cowell’s “half a yes” kept the former “Absinthe” act from a perfect score on Tuesday’s “AGT” telecast.

There are few “firsts” left on “America’s Got Talent.” But The Bodyguards of Las Vegas achieved such on Tuesday.

The strength duo of Misha Furmanczyk and Lukasz Szczerba gained the first “3½ yeses” score ever on the show. Judges Mel B, Howie Mandel and Sophia Vergara gave the act a firm “yes.”

Simon Cowell was half as impressed, giving the gents a half-yes (or, half-no, pessimists), saying, “I got bored halfway through.” He was also the only judge not to give The Bodyguards a standing ovation.

Host Terry Crews told the guys as they left the stage, “You just made history. You are the first act ever to get 3½ yeses.”

Whatever, a three-plus-yes score is enough to keep the act formerly known as Duo Vector in play.

The live shows begin Aug. 19. The Bodyguards’ fate is TBD, in the hands of the judges and producers. But the win is in if you consider the nationwide audience. Furmanczyk and Szczerba performed to a reported 5.82 million viewers. “AGT” was the most-watched program of the night among major broadcasters.

On Tuesday, the tandem formerly known as Duo Vector from “Absinthe” performed the act familiar to anyone who saw them in that show. Furmanczyk performed a handstand on Szczerba’s shoulders, then curled around his partner to pose parallel to the stage.

Vergara, especially, loved the act. The”Modern Family” alum asked, “Are you guys AI?” But Cowell, typically, is the toughest critic. He’ll continue to be a challenge to win over after his “half-yes” vote.

As noted in an interview last week, The Bodyguards are featured in “AGT’s” 20th anniversary season. The act originally from Poland is a Day One “Absinthe” original. They left the Caesars Palace production at the end of April, and took a run at “AGT” as the show had shown interest in the act about a decade ago.

To reach the TV broadcast, they auditioned on March 14 at Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

