Boy-band collision as BSB crashes New Kids party at Dolby Live

Two members of Backstreet Boys jumped into the New Kids on the Block show at Dolby Live on Saturday.

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and Howie Dorough joined New Kids on the Block’s show at Dolby Live on Saturday night. There weren’t enough mics for this crew.

This was the moment just preceding the “vows” segment, when Donnie Wahlberg asks the crowd to commit to NKOTB over any other boy band, including (and especially) BSB. Dorough walked on stage holding an “I DO” sign he either made himself or procured from a NKOTB fan.

After the huggin’, McLean and Wahlberg opened speculation about a co-headlining tour. The bands have run the road together in 2011-‘12.

“When are we going back on the road together again?” McLean asked, as the crowd roared.

“How about, we finish Vegas, you smash the Sphere, and we team up and do it one more time?” Wahlberg said, to more shrieks.

Joey McIntyre of NKOTB referred to BSB’s Kevin Richardson, who was not present, saying, “They’ve got to check with Kevin, ‘cuz he’s the boss, right?” Ouch. Or, maybe, truth.

The BSB guys returned to their VIP section during the vows, as Wahlberg asked, “How many of you thought you might date a New Kid (cheers). Forty-three percent of you!” He then asked how many thought they would marry a New Kid.

Dorough held up his “I Do” sign for the cameras. Wahlberg shouted, “Apparently, Howie knew! … You’ve always been my favorite Backstreet Boy!” Hey, he’s biased.

Cool Hang Alert

Actor and musician Mackenzie Sol premieres a monthly residency at Easy’s Cocktail Lounge at Aria. Sol premiered his stage show in May. Attendees responded positively, and here we are. Sol was on “X Factor” at age 4, and finished in the top 20 of Season 22 of “American Idol.” Shows are at 8 p.m. No cover, reservations encouraged, go to Easysvegas.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.