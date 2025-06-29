Joe Rogan, Theo Von ditch Las Vegas Strip for iconic restaurant

The last time I ran into Nick Palmeri was in a VIP booth at The Pinky Ring at Bellagio. Palmieri owns Gaetano’s Ristorante, a fair hike from the Strip. But famous, ravenous individuals find it anyway.

Joe Rogan blew into the Henderson icon/eatery on Saturday night, after UFC 317 (dang, I remember when it was single-digits) at T-Mobile Arena. Rogan led an entourage of Theo Von, UFC broadcaster Jon Anik, and octagon combatants Din Thomas and Daniel “DC” Cormier.

Rogan’s post-meal post stated the fare and atmosphere was a hit. His IG post: “Thank you to my friend Nick from @gaetanosristorante for taking care of us after the fights. The food was phenomenal! I’ve been going to Gaetanos since 1994 when they were in Calabasas… If you’re ever out in Vegas and want legit Italian food this is the spot!”

That post was on pace to clear 75,000 likes, with more than 500 likes. Reservations encouraged, is the message here.

