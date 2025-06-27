Las Vegas Dolly Parton impressionist shut out of Colosseum shows

Popular Las Vegas tribute artist Kelly Vohnn says Dolly Parton tickets are “out of my realm.”

Thirty years ago, Kelly Vohnn’s career was going bust. She turned to Dolly Parton.

“I was a single mom and needed to get back into singing, and I needed to make a lot of money,” said Vohnn, the popular Las Vegas tribute artist who was living in Toronto at the time. “I caught up with the music director I went to college with, Tony Mergel, and he introduced me to the impressionist world.”

Mergel founded the music program at Huber College in Toronto. Under his direction, Vohnn grew into several characters, with Parton leading the roster. The powerhouse singer auditioned for the “Keith Burton Show,” a regional dinner-theater vehicle featuring impressionists.

“I got the part, and I’ve just been doing her ever since,” Vohnn says, “and in the past couple of years, she’s just been going through this resurgence.”

Parton — of course — knocked out all six of her December shows at the Colosseum immediately. The queue ballooned to about 700,000 in the first minute of sales. Vohnn, Las Vegas’ favorite Parton, was one of those peering in.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think I’ll be able to see Dolly’s show. I can’t afford to see her,” the artist said, referring to low-end ticket listings of between $1,500-$2,000 on the secondary market. “These tickets are out of my realm.”

Dolly tribute artists do not get discounts for this show.

Vohnn is expecting more work as the Parton dates approach. On Aug. 3, she’s kicking off a “Dinner With Dolly” series at The Composers Room at Historic Commercial Center. The 5 to 7 p.m. show features Vohnn as Parton, cooking the country legend’s recipes and singing her classic songs. The series continues Aug. 31 and Sept. 21.

Vohnn is also hosting a Dolly-themed cooking segment on her Instagram page. Vohnn has the Dolly wigs and costumes ready. She has the voice mannerisms and stagecraft covered from three decades in the role.

Vohnn sometimes inhabits the persona, outside of her gigs. We’re reminded of the time she arrived at Tuscany’s Piazza lounge in full Dolly costume, having just performed in “Country Divas” at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood.

Vohnn was in sparkles, donning the high hair and low-cut dress. She took a seat in the back of the room,waiting to sing with bandleader Kenny Davidsen.

All the attention in the lounge veered to this Dolly Parton figure.

“I think, definitely, there’s going to be a surge of interest in her, from everybody,” Vohnn says. “Everybody loves Dolly.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.