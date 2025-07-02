Long-established Las Vegas production takes over Strip theater

Chippendales enjoyed a 23-year run at its own theater at the Rio, but now headline their third venue within a year.

Their time at The Linq Hotel nothing more than a brief sojourn, the Chippendales reopen Thursday night their eponymous theater at Planet Hollywood. The show I’ve called the Yankees of male revues (meaning it’s the league leader in brand recognition) is now swiveling on the hotel’s second level, across from the Criss Angel Theater.

Chippendales are hardly a nomadic production, until recently. The show enjoyed a 23-year run at its own theater at the Rio, where it closed New Year’s Eve. This move marks their third venue within a year. The male revue opened at the Mat Franco Theater (the show’s juxtaposition to magicians is coincidental) on Jan. 17.

Donning the signature bow ties and cuff links, the troupe had a successful long and successful run off the Strip, but faltered as incoming execs from Rio ownership group Dreamscape had other plans for their theater (and other plans for its marketing budget, if you talk to Chipps reps).

The new operators opted for “Empire Strips Back,” which opened May the 4th. The new show has been a box-office hit — and is about the funniest sci-fi parody you’ll find.

The Chipps realized their long objective to find a home on the Strip with the move into the Franco theater. Of course, they were not the primary tenant. The operational challenges and higher ticket demand led the show to the smaller Planet Hollywood venue.

They now have the run of the place as the only show in the venue.

Franco and the Chipps crew maintain they got along fine, and the room was distinctively designed for a prominent show. But as Chippendales director of operations Katerina Tabakhov says: “We’re absolutely thrilled to now have a space that will be solely dedicated to our show.”

The Chipps have total control over show dates, times and where they hang their ties.

The troupe is also expanding to Nashville’s Hard Rock Cafe. They celebrated their grand opening on June 25. They arrived on horseback, wearing the cuffs and collars. They hope to prosper where their Thunder From Down Under counterparts could not, having closed their attempt at a Music City residency at Woolworth Theater at the end of May. That show ran nine months, hauling out just as their rivals hauled in.

Shania Twain at Allegiant

Strictly as a fan, to clarify — Shania Twain was in attendance at Saturday night’s blistering Shakira performance.

From an informed individual: The “You’re Still the One” icon was blown away by Shakira’s dance acumen. But Twain also said the “Hips Don’t Lie” superstar’s vocal skills and musicianship are enough to carry a concert.

Twain has a history of residency productions in Las Vegas, at the Colosseum from 2012 to 2014, and Zappos Theater (today’s PH Live) from 2019 to 2022.

Shakira has no such Vegas residency history. Yet. But those who book Vegas residencies are watching her tour with great interest. To turn a phrase, ticket sales don’t lie.

Shin Lim reads the room

He’s still the only performer to win “America’s Got Talent” two times, and is now headlining his second Strip residency. He’s also got that chronic bed-head look going. We speak of Shin Lim at Palazzo Theater, providing a guest spot for mentalists throughout the summer, and up next is Stuart MacLeod, who co-stars this month through Oct. 26.

The Scottish-born MacLeod has appeared in “The Illusionists Live From Broadway,” and “Band of Magicians” in Las Vegas. Lim’s wife, Casey Thomas, also performs a card-manipulation number (or, trick) inside an aerial hoop over the stage.

Squared up

Stand-up comic and club operator Keith Stubbs is now focusing his Las Vegas interests on Wise Guys Town Square. As previously reported, Wise Guys in the Arts District shut down at the end of may. The Town Square space is nearly twice as large and with a solid headlining lineup.

Friday and Saturday it’s top stand-up Dwayne Perkins, who has appeared on “The Jay Leno Show,” “Conan” and has been named by Rolling Stone as one of five comics to watch (though he performs solo, hah).

On July 13-14 it’s “SNL” cast members Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker. Jeff Dye (“Who The Bleep is That?” among his TV projects) is up July 18-19. Jim Norton, co-host of the podcast UFC Unfiltered with Matt Serra follows July 25-26.

What works in Vegas

“BattleBots — Destruct-A-Thon.”

This bangin’ show has just signed a three-year extension with Caesars Entertainment. An impressive turn of events for a production that was actually “closed” on social media last year. The spectacle is enforced at BattleBots Arena, next to the Horseshoe Las Vegas on the corner of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.

Such popular robots as Witch Doctor, Kraken, Mammoth, HyperShock and Whiplash do battle behind the plexiglass. The popular FaceOff tournament returns July 25-27. Bill Dwyer, who hosted BatteBots on Discovery channel, is the show’s emcee. The production premiered in March 2023, and this full-contact sport/show plays to fans of all ages.

Cool Hang Alert

Bob Zany is the club pro who KO’d Carrot Top on “Star Search” in the mid-1990s (3.75 to 3.25 stars). Zany is a Vegas stage vet who has his own comedy showcase at The Showroom inside Hennessy’s Tavern on Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard. The aggressively monikered “Zany!” plays 7 p.m. Tuesdays.

Zany is a master at crowd work. In this experience are food-and-drink menus and “hysterical laughter,” which to me is the best kind. The show is under the Delirious Comedy Club umbrella. Go to Deliriouscomedyclub.com for intel.

