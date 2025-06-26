Comedy legend books Halloween show on Las Vegas Strip

Adam Sandler’s “You’re My Best Friend Tour” has announced two stops on the Las Vegas Strip later this year.

Adam Sandler is coming back to the Strip. In a related development, he will almost certainly sell out.

Sandler’s “You’re My Best Friend Tour” plays 8 p.m. Halloween and Nov. 1 at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau. Tickets are on sale noon Pacific time Friday at fontainebleaulasvegas.com/entertainment/adam-sandler. The shows are promoted by Live Nation Las Vegas.

Sandler’s most recent tours in 2022 and 2023, when he stopped at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan sold out. The 2024 Netflix special, “Adam Sandler: Love You,” captured two sold-out concerts in Los Angeles. “100% Fresh,” Sandler’s first comedy special in 20 years, was released by Netflix in 2018.

Warner Bros Records also released the audio companions for both the “Adam Sandler: I Love You” special and “100% Fresh.” On screen, audiences can see Sandler in the highly anticipated “Happy Gilmore 2,” streaming on Netflix on July 25 and the upcoming Noah Baumbach film, “Jay Kelly” this fall.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.