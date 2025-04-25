Top comic on a hot streak to play Las Vegas Strip

The comic is performing at Dolby Live after selling out Encore Theater two years ago.

The Kats Bureau at this writing is Kaos at the Palms, the Raiders Draft Party. What was once Rain nightclub is now the event space for Las Vegas’ NFL franchise’s selections. Pour a draft, for the draft, is the message or should be. Later, Raiders owner Mark Davis will likely duck into Michael’s at the South Point, one of his favorite restaurants.

More from this scene, and elsewhere:

Mulaney is live

John Mulaney is headlining again at Dolby Live on Oct. 11, and we predict he’ll sell out (tickets on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Pacific time). The show is part of his “Mister Whatever” U.S. tour. Mulaney has most recently sold out Encore Theater in April 2023. He headlined Dolby Live in September 2022, same thing.

Mulaney has been on a tear for the past couple of years, due largely to his appearance on David Letterman’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” series and his “Everybody’s in L.A.” live talk-show on Netflix last year. Its follow up, “Everybody’s Live,” continues through May 21.

The show careens in any direction, mostly because it is live and Mulaney themes every episode for a relevant non-entertainment topic, often related to L.A., and invites guests with unique, and sometimes awkward chemistry.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club headliner Luenell returned to the show with Pete Davidson (the two had appeared on “Everybody’s In L.A.” with Letterman). Luenell veered from the topic of funeral planning to tell Davidson, after the two had met four or five times, “I’ve been researching you, and I don’t understand how you can keep pulling these bad b*tches!” The comic mentioned Kim Kardashian among one of Davidson’s famous exes.

Luenell said also wants to date Davidson, and in one segment ran her hand along Davidson’s leg in a segment in which the two were blindfolded. She later apologized as Davidson said the action made him uncomfortable. Luenell emphasized that she still wants to date him, but will keep her hands to herself.

Last year, Letterman and Kimmel talked of developing a talk show for Luenell after she blew up a show that included actor and “SNL” alum Bill Hader. That conversation has not (yet) led to such a talk show.

On April 16, Mulaney lined up a group of men at every height from 5 to 7 feet tall, in perfect diagonal order. Kimmel arrived as a late and unbilled sub to fill the 6-foot slot. It only happens on Mulaney’s show, live at 7 p.m., L.A. time.

P&T & AFAN

Aid for AIDS of Nevada (AFAN) hosts 35th annual AIDS Walk Las Vegas on Sunday at Las Vegas Ballpark. This means Penn & Teller are back as grand marshals. The event opens with a pre-walk festival and resource fair at 9 a.m., with the walk at 10 a.m. The event raises funds for AFAN’s client services, supporting Southern Nevadans affected by HIV/AIDS.

“AIDS Walk Las Vegas is about showing up for our clients and reminding the community that AFAN is here to provide resources when they need them most,” Antioco Carrillo, executive director of AFAN, said in a statement. “This walk reflects our commitment to health, dignity, and support for those living with or affected by HIV/AIDS.” Register at AFANLV.org.

Ladies in red

Rouge Room at Red Rock Resorts has launched Salon Rouge, a weekly series that “celebrates refined taste, feminine power, elegance and the joy of live music.” That’s how she’s billed, at least. The program was to launch 8-10 p.m. Thursday with Dame Madelyn, who possesses “roots in jazz and a flair for reinvention.” The event includes a menu of craft cocktails and dessert items. The full weekly roster of singers is still being assembled.

Unstripped at Palms

The Vegas Unstripped festival of culinary figures, mixologists and foodies-at-large returns to Palms from 6-9 p.m. Sunday. More than 30 chefs and a half-dozen bartenders are confirmed for the event. All of these pros create one dish or drink specifically for the event.

This year’s event supports local charities the John Arena Foundation, empowering individuals with through the power of hands-on creation; and Help of Southern Nevada, assisting families and individuals throughout Southern Nevada to overcome barriers and attain self-sufficiency through direct services, training and referral to community resources.

Chef James Trees (who is as hot in the Vegas culinary world as Mulaney is in the national comedy culture) and PR ace Eric Gladstone are co-producers.

“Every year we are honestly blown away by the excitement from local chefs and bartenders about participating in this event,” Gladstone says. “It really helps inspire us to go the extra mile to make this an unforgettable only-in-Vegas night.”

Cool Hang Alert

Massive opportunity here.

The Las Vegas Jazz Society is celebrating its 50-year mark this weekend. The grand opening is 6:30-10 p.m. Friday at Nevada State Museum, honoring the great sidemen and women dating to the 1950s. From 3-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, top jazz musicians are performing at Winchester Dondero Cultural Center at 3130 McLeod Drive.

In the mix (prepare for bold action): Bruz Brothers, the LV Jazz Syndicate; Joe Lano Quartet; Rick Keller Quartet; UNLV Vocal Jazz Ensemble; the Tanaka Geissendoerfer Quartet; Arcade Bops; the Festival Big Band and LV Jazz Divas featuring Michelle Johnson, Naomi Mauro and Toscha Comeaux; Jo Belle Yonely with strings; a sax summit; Las Vegas Academy Small Group; a piano summit featuring Chris Cadenhead, Bill Zappia, Micah Smith and Tristan Selzler; Pepe Jimenez’s Groove Culture and Gary Fowler Quartet.

All of this history and artistic talent is free and open to the public. It’s a jazz thing. Go to clarkcountynv.gov and search for the center for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.