Look for this legendary boy band to party, post-Sphere

We expect Backstreet Boys members to hit Voltaire on Fridays and Sundays, apart from their Saturday commitments.

Backstreet Boys are reviving their history of partying on the Strip. This is the news flash.

Members of BSB are officially scheduled to stride into Voltaire at The Venetian after their performance at Sphere on Saturday night. I am confident (really, about everything) that all members — Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough —will hit the nightspot that night.

The band is contracted to appear on only Saturdays throughout the run. But the Fridays and Sundays are fair game, and also half-price admission.

But I am forecasting that at three or four BSB members will be in the venue after their shows on Fridays and Sundays. This was their pattern when they headlined Zappos Theater/Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. It was not a promoted or necessarily planned pop-up, but they were known to hang at the since-closed Heart Bar (now Glass Bar) after their performances. I seem to remember toasting a FizzyWater with Littrell …

It’s a Thing

A solid candidate for Vehicle of the Year (new category) in the year-end Kats! Awards is the vintage VW Thing, a rolling prop in BSB’s “Millennium 2.0” production. It’s red, top down, just gorgeous. As Richardson says in a leaked rehearsal clip, with “The One” playin in the background, “Surf’s up!”

Jackson’s ‘final’ shows

We received a deja-vu announcement this week that Janet Jackson’s six shows at Resorts World Theatre in September would be her final shows at the venue. But the second piece of that announcement — the “final” part — is new. Jackson is committed to six and six only on Sept. 10, 13, 14, 17, 19 and 20.

The theater is currently down for upgrades to add general-admission seating. Jackson is the first to play the new configuration. She was also the last to play the former configuration, in May. R&B artist Maxwell makes his debut at the Theatre on October 24. Country headliner Riley Green brings in his “Don’t Mind if I Do” tour into the venue on Dec. 12-13, alongside the National Finals Rodeo at Thomas & Mack Center.

‘Menopause’ switches it up

Another news flash in the form of a hot flash, as “Menopause the Musical” is playing Harrah’s Laughlin for the first time. The run starts Thursday and runs through Aug. 3. The show usually suffers a drop in sales over the summer, and that is especially true this year.

“The summers are never phenomenal for us anyway, so we were looking for a regional Caesars Entertainment property,” co-producer Alan Glist of Glist Entertainment says. “We’d never played Laughlin, so we’re going to try it for a month.”

The Vegas cast of Vita Corimbi as Earth Mother Lori Legacy as Iowa Housewife; Lisa Mack as Professional Woman will co-star in Laughlin Krissy Johnson takes the role of Soap Star, with regular cast member Jacquelyn Holland-Wright unavailable as she stars in “Gypsy” in Hawaii. Holland will return to the role at Harrah’s on the Strip in September. Cherity Harchis as understudy for all four roles.

Glist says he feels like a tourist in the tourism hamlet 90 minutes southeast of Las Vegas. “This place reminds me of when my dad took me to Vegas 45 years ago,” the producers says. “Vegas has gotten so big and so glitzy. But not Laughlin. We’re going to have a blast.”

Great Moments in Social Media

A clip of The Killers and Violent Femmes performing “Making Our Dreams Come True,” the theme from the hit ’70s sitcom “Laverne & Shirley.” The bands collabed on the highly unexpected selection at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum in September 2018.

Inevitably, that performance has resurfaced on the socials. I found it on the @WhoeDoneItDoc page, with the great comic actor Michael McKean (who is co-starring in the “Spinal Tap” sequel) tagged. McKean played Lenny of Lenny and Squigy in the sitcom. He responded to the post with a funny and profane quote, consistent with him being surprised.

The Killers returned to Milwaukee last month for “Summerfest” at American Family Insurance Amphitheater. In that show they covered the Femmes’ “American Music.”

Might We Recommend …

“The Party” By Spiegelworld at the Cosmopolitan.

The dinner show opens Thursday. The antics are staged in the arterial between Superfrico and the former “OPM” theater, The 50-seat space has been redubbed the Blue Room. There is one seating per night, from 7 to 9 p.m. Specialty acts are performed every 15 minutes throughout the evening. We are set to check it out Sunday night. Party.

Tease this …

A hotel-casino with a biker vibe and a familiar brand is planning to open in Southern Nevada. Announcement forthcoming.

Cool Hang Alert

Plenty of lead time to catch the No Limit Band at Paymon’s Fresh Kitchen and Lounge at 8380 West Sahara Ave. at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 9. Proprietor Paymon Rouf is bringing live entertainment to the kabob and hookah emporium. Go to paymons.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.