Sphere’s new show: The Wicked Witch and her winged monkeys

Orbi is the latest star of Sphere’s Exosphere production series. The round (of course) and yellow emoji is featured in the new “Wizard of Oz” promotional campaign.

Similar to everything else displayed inside or on the surface of Sphere, it’s pretty wild. The show shows the Wicked Witch of the West and the iconic winged monkeys pestering Orbi, who would have his hands full, if he had hands.

This production follows the activation of the legs of the Wicked Witch of the East, showing the famous ruby-red slippers underneath Sphere, as if being smashed by the Bulbous Wonder.

We first encountered video of Orbi just before Sphere opened, winking at the city at sunrise. Orbi has also loomed over golfers at Las Vegas Country Club, and followed F1 cars as they fly by on the segment of the track running past Sphere.

The point of it all is, “Wizard of Oz” opens Aug. 28, tickets on sale now at thesphere.com.

