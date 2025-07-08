Report: BTS co-founder, former Dodger star investing in Athletics

Suga of BTS and former Dodger standout Chan Ho Park are reportedly contributing to a $70 million fund to boost the A’s move to Vegas.

The last time Suga had anything to do with Las Vegas, he helped fill Allegiant Stadium and MGM Grand Garden four times over two weekends.

That was the epic BTS visit in April 2022, sellouts of a quartet of live performances at the Raiders’ home stadium, complemented by watch events at the Grand Garden.

Suga is today planning a more indelible impact on the city, according to international media reports. The BTS co-founder and former Major League pitching standout Chan Ho Park are reportedly teaming as investors in the Athletics.

The Korean Economic Daily of Seoul has posted that Suga and Park are contributing to a $70 million fund to boost the Athletics’ move to Las Vegas. The revenue would go toward the construction of the Athletics stadium on Tropicana Avenue and the Strip.

The A’s have not confirmed this report. Team owner John Fisher did not return text and phone messages Monday seeking comment.

Aside from his ascent as a K-pop trailblazer, Suga is known to be an avid baseball fan. He and BTS are extraordinarily popular internationally. Their performances at Allegiant Stadium on consecutive Friday and Saturday nights and viewing parties at Grand Garden all sold out.

In all, the band sold 200,000 tickets in Las Vegas. BTS is the best-selling musical act in South Korean history according to the Circle Chart, having sold more than 40 million albums. Nearly 81 million BTS ARMY members subscribe to the band’s YouTube channel, with the video for “Dynamite” closing in on 2 billion views.

More than 45 million fans follow the official BTS X account, and nearly 77 million follow the band’s Instagram account.

Park gained fame primarily with the Dodgers, as the first South Korean-born player in MLB history. The original report speculates he might take a front-office job with the Athletics, post-relocation.

The combined investment would give the new shareholders between a 2-3 percent stake in the team, according to the report. Park’s sports-management company, Team 61 (his jersey number through his entire career), has collected the $70 million through several private investors.

Yi Man-deuk who is honorary chairman of Samchuly, South Korea’s largest bicycle company, is reportedly among the shareholders. So is Hwang In Seon, managing director and co-founder of international health-care private equity firm Ascend Partners; and Bank of America Merrill Lynch Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of Global Markets Mike Joo.

Korea Economic Daily says bringing in high-profile Korean figures shows the team is seeking to build a fan base in Asian markets. The pub says that effort could expand to drafting top Korean players to play in the A’s system.

He went on to pitch for Rangers, Padres, Mets, Phillies, Yankees and Pirates in a 16-season, big-league career. He has the most MLB career wins of any Asia-born pitcher with 124.

