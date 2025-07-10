Paul McCartney announces show in Las Vegas

Paul McCartney keeps getting back. His “Got Back” tour is due to play Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 4.

“From The Beatles to Wings to solo hits — experience the music that defined decades, live on stage,” Allegiant Stadium said in an announcement for the show. Fans can sign up now for first access tickets at paulmccartneygotback.com. General on sale is open at 10 am. July 18.

The show will be the first for the 83-year-old rock legend since he played the second of two shows at T-Mobile Arena on June 28, 2019. The show ran simultaneous to Aerosmith’s show at Park Theater (today’s Dolby Live). Steven Tyler arrived after his show, unbilled, to roar through “Helter Skelter” with McCartney.

Tyler’s arrival near the end of the three-hour show sent the crowd into a tizzy. After the two hugged and Tyler strode from the stage, McCartney said, “The kid is good, isn’t he?” The superstars’ respective social media pages used #maccasmith hashtag to chronicle the performance.

McCartney has previously played Vegas at MGM Grand Garden for four shows in 2002, two in November 2005 and two in June 2011; the re-opening of The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel in April 2009; and then-Sam Boyd Silver Bowl in April 1993. He also played the Grand Garden during the iHeart Radio Music Awards show in September 2013.

McCartney launched the “Got Back” tour in 2022 with 16 sold-out shows across North America, leading to his set at Glastonbury in June 2022. In 2023, McCartney performed 18 shows as Got Back toured Australia, Mexico and Brazil. In 2024, McCartney played more than 20 dates spanning from South America and Mexico to the UK and Europe.

