Hotel-casino with 10K-seat amphitheater announced for Southern Nevada

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip has a 200-room hotel, three-story Honky Tonk, and tiny houses in its plans.

What was once the campground for the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has inspired a planned hotel-casino in Southern Nevada.

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip, known as the “Best Party Anywhere” since launching in 1981 in South Dakota, has announced plans to open a barn-themed casino in our region under an unspecified timeline. Reps for the project have declined to confirm its general location (if its Las Vegas, Laughlin, Mesquite, Primm, Pahrump or wherever) or its construction schedule.

Nonetheless, the concept will raise some eyebrows in these parts.

Woody’s Barn, an epic live event venue; the Honky Tonk, a three-level music bar; a 10,000-seat amphitheater; Tiny Town’s collection of tiny homes; a pedestrian retail promenade titled Sturgis Street, and Bikini Beach are among the announced plans.

Kid Rock, ZZ Top, Alice Cooper, Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are among the star headliners to play the original Sturgis Buffalo Chip.

RV parking, a mini-gas station and general store, and a replica of the Big Engine Bar are in the original concept.

The project is a partnership of Sturgis Buffalo Chip in South Dakota founder Rod “Woody” Woodruff; and Mark Advent, founder of Advent Creations. Advent, longtime Las Vegas power player, ambassador to Iceland and founder of Rogich Communications Group, Sig Rogich and Primm Valley Resorts CEO Gary Primm conjured the idea of New York-New York on the Strip.

Advent is also behind the upcoming Top Gun Las Vegas attraction announced for a 2028 opening at The Strat.

“The Chip isn’t just a place — it’s an unparalleled feeling,” Advent said in a statement. “It embodies music, motorcycles, freedom, and friends, each representing one of the four pillars on which the Chip is deeply rooted.”

What was once a destination for hundreds of thousands of bikers is evolving to the masses.

“Starting the Chip was about creating a home for people who live for the ride,” Woodruff said. “Now, with Mark and his team, we’re turning that spirit into a year-round experience that resonates in even more places.”

