20-year Las Vegas Strip production heads south for the summer

Harrah’s mainstay “Menopause the Musical” is skirting soft sales for a shot at Laughlin.

A news flash in the form of a hot flash, as “Menopause the Musical” is playing Harrah’s Laughlin for the first time in its 20-year history in Las Vegas.

The run started Thursday and goes through Aug. 3.

The show usually suffers a drop in sales over the summer, and that is especially true this year.

“The summers are never phenomenal for us anyway, so we were looking for a regional Caesars Entertainment property,” co-producer Alan Glist of Glist Entertainment says. “We’d never played Laughlin, so we’re going to try it for a month.”

“Menopause” has played three showrooms in Las Vegas. The show opened at then-Las Vegas Hilton’s Shimmer Cabaret in February 2006. It moved to Luxor’s Atrium Showroom in May 2009, then to Harrah’s in February 2015.

The show has logged more than 7,000 performances and is the longest-running musical ever in the Las Vegas. It is also the only Actors’ Equity Association production in the city.

The Vegas cast of Vita Corimbi as Earth Mother, Lori Legacy as Iowa Housewife and Lisa Mack as Professional Woman will co-star in Laughlin. Krissy Johnson takes the role of Soap Star.

Regular cast member Jacquelyn Holland-Wright was unavailable as she stars in “Gypsy” in Hawaii. Holland-Wright will return to the role at Harrah’s on the Strip in September. Cherity Harchis is understudy for all four roles.

Glist says he feels like a tourist in the tourism hamlet 90 minutes southeast of Las Vegas.

“This place reminds me of when my dad took me to Vegas 45 years ago,” the producers says. “Vegas has gotten so big and so glitzy. But not Laughlin. We’re going to have a blast.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.