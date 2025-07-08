‘Triumphant’ rock legends returning to Las Vegas Strip for 3 shows

Ann Wilson of Heart says,“This tour has been super exciting,” as the band sets three dates at BleauLive Theater.

Those who caught Heart at BleauLive Theater in February expecting it was the band’s final Las Vegas show witnessed a noble performance.

But it was not the final Vegas appearance for Ann and Nancy Wilson.

Heart is back at Fontainebleau’s live-entertainment venue Nov. 12, 14 and 15, announced Tuesday morning by Live Nation Las Vegas. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at fontainebleaulasvegas.com/entertainment/heart.

The stop is part of the ongoing, and indefatigable, “Royal Flush Tour.” The news release announcing the dates accurately states that “the tour has proven that the band remain a triumphant force of nature.” Ann Wilson sang from a wheelchair that night, as she was recovering from surgery to repair a broken left elbow she suffered in a fall weeks earlier.

We anticipate Wilson is recovered from that injury and also that she remains in remission from the cancer diagnosis that originally forced a tour postponement. But there has been no official word on how Wilson will perform in these dates.

The Wilsons are joined in the current Heart lineup by Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar), Ryan Waters (lead and rhythm guitar), Paul Moak (lead and rhythm guitar, keyboards, mandolin, banjo and backing vocals), Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals), and Sean T. Lane (drums and “The Bike,” a percussion instrument with bells, rods and wheels mounted on a bicycle frame).

“This tour has been super exciting so far and it just keeps on expanding and enhancing as we go,” Ann Wilson said in a statement. “Every generation has been showing up for the entirely live experience we bring to the stage. Covering everything from big rock energy to those intimate romantic songs we love.”

Nancy Wilson showed some love, in a qualified way, to Las Vegas in Heart’s previous BleauLive appearance. The singer-guitarist said she remembered the city as being “pretty weird” when Heart was topping the charts, but is now cool. “Thanks for being such a cool place, Las Vegas, finally.”

