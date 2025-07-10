Boisterous? Commanding? Male? Sphere might have work for you

Sphere is asking for “confident, charismatic hosts with excellent improvisational skills” to entertain in its Atrium.

Sphere is a haven of AI technology with its upcoming “Wizard of Oz.” But the creative team is also looking for human talent. Aura the robot will have living, breathing company.

Two performers are being sought to entertain fans in Sphere’s Atrium area after “Wizard” plays, beginning Aug. 28. Both are male characters from the movie, but not among the four main characters. (“The Gatekeeper” and “The Line Monitor” are identified for those interested).

The casting call from Vegas Showorks Entertainment seeks males age 25 or older. Qualifications and skills should include “strong boisterous voice with commanding stage presence,” “confident, charismatic host with excellent improvisational skills,” and “ability to engage and entertain large crowds.”

A sweep of V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood, The Composers Room at Historic Commercial Center or Notoriety Live could easily fill these roles.

Two monologue options are provided: One is adapted from the ancient Greek play “The Frogs” by the comic playwright Aristophanes. Opening line: “Halt! Who dares knock upon the gates of greatness?” Monologue option two is an original script, “Ladies and gentlemen, gather round, form a line — straight-ish — no cutting, no shoving, and absolutely no skipping unless it is joyful!” Sound advice anywhere, really.

These are paid, non-union positions. Auditions are set for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 19, site to be provided for those who submit video to casting@vegasshoworks.com by Monday. Rehearsals are late July-August, with performances continuing “open-ended” at least through 2026.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.