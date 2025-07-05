Kelly Clarkson performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, i ...
Kelly Clarkson performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Kats!

Las Vegas Strip headliner cancels opening nights of new residency

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2025 - 7:18 pm
 
Updated July 4, 2025 - 8:00 pm

Kelly Clarkson’s “Studio Sessions” debut at the Colosseum is delayed because of illness.

The pop and talk-show star announced on social media her Friday and Saturday shows have been cancelled because of vocal concerns.

“The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice,” Clarkson posted. “I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself form doing serous damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve.”

Clarkson’s is due to open “Studio Sessions’ on July 11-12.

