Las Vegas Strip headliner cancels opening nights of new residency

Kelly Clarkson has worn out her voice prepping for “Studio Sessions” at the Colosseum.

Kelly Clarkson’s “Studio Sessions” debut at the Colosseum is delayed because of illness.

The pop and talk-show star announced on social media her Friday and Saturday shows have been cancelled because of vocal concerns.

“The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice,” Clarkson posted. “I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself form doing serous damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve.”

Clarkson’s is due to open “Studio Sessions’ on July 11-12.

