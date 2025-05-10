Elisa Fiorillo is shown at The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas at Myron’s on Wednesday, M ...
Elisa Fiorillo is shown at The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas at Myron’s on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Elisa Fiorillo is shown at The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas at Myron’s on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
She bought tickets to Josh Groban. Now she’s in the Strip show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2025 - 8:10 pm
 
Updated May 10, 2025 - 1:45 pm

Elisa Fiorillo really wanted to attend Josh Groban’s show at the Colosseum this weekend.

So did Groban.

Fiorillo is the Las Vegas-based singer who toured and recorded with Prince in New Power Generation from 2009-2014. She’s also a big Groban fan. As the wonderful vocalist said in her appearance Wednesday at The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas at Myron’s, Fiorillo bought a pair of tickets to Saturday night’s show, just as they went on sale three months ago.

These ducats were to be an early birthday present to her hubby and adept bassist, Carlos Elorza. But Fiorillo was presented her own gift when she took a call from Vegas composing great Keith Thompson, who is contracting the singers for Groban’s choir.

Thompson asked Fiorillo if she wanted to sing in the show, and not from her seat. Groban is bringing a fully stocked, full-Vegas choir. It was (purple) raining good fortune on Fiorillo’s family.

Fiorillo now has extra-VIP position on stage. Elorza is seated with Fiorillo’s daughter, Olivia Dease. Everyone wins, especially Groban, whose show is packed with Las Vegas talented listed below. This should be a blowout, of the candles and the music.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

