MrBeast is not finished with Las Vegas as event unravels

MrBeast’s fan event at Resorts World this week became a social media sensation, in the wrong way.

A Las Vegas event dissolving into contentious confusion? No problem for MrBeast. The king of YouTube is inviting fans to North Carolina.

The digital subscription sensation, whose legal name is Jimmy Donaldson, has offered loyalists who visited Resorts World Las Vegas for the ill-fated “MrBeast Experience” a tour of his studio in Greenville, N.C.

This is MrBeast’s nerve center for a YouTube empire with 385 million subscribers, the most of any individual ever.

His $14 million studio fortress includes a 50,000-square-foot warehouse with soundproof ceilings dubbed Studio C, where MrBeast and his crew develop sets. The facility sits on a 28-acre field outside the complex, with a nondescript building called “Bank.”

Those who signed up for the event have been DM’d specifics for access to the Greenville annex.

Resorts World has also offered to refund fans’ room payments, after an event that became a social media sensation in the wrong way. But the developments haven’t deterred Donaldson’s company staging another event in our city. A source close to the 26-year-old digital star said his organization is not ruling out future partnerships in Las Vegas.

Announced in January, “The MrBeast Experience” cost about $1,000 per person was scheduled from Sunday through Tuesday. The “Experience” was to include a three-night stay at the hotel, a gift bag full of “exclusive” Mr. Beast merchandise, and a $10,000 gift voucher for one lucky guest.

By Tuesday afternoon, attendees were complaining they waited up to two days in their rooms, as directed, for these “mystery bags” and that the bags were filled with branded boxes of chocolates and randomly sized T-shirts, hats and pants, ranging from XS to XL, that could be found at the regular merchandise stand.

Activations that were expected around the hotel never came off. The staff was reportedly not aware of any MrBeast event details.

Fans complained that they didn’t meet MrBeast, though such an appearance was not specified in the event announcement. Among the annoyed was a woman who glowered at Resorts World CEO Alex Dixon, who was attempting to release some air out of the anger balloon, “When I go to the Tom Brady Experience in Boston, Tom Brady is there. OK?”

The scene plays out on @RandomRecess, which posts adventures in tourism. That page also later reported MrBeast is offering a studio tour, and also reported the Resorts World room refunds. We can report @RandomRecess left Vegas feeling OK,, all things considered.

MrBeast’s team has indicated the mess was created through miscommunication between Resorts World and the incoming consumers. Resorts World officials have declined comment on the developments. Reps for MrBeast have also offered no comment.

His official statement is presented as a response to a fan on X, in which the YouTuber says, “Hey! This definitely isn’t the experience we hoped they’d deliver. My team’s already on it—I’d love to personally make it up to you and anyone else by inviting everybody affected to tour my actual studio! Can’t wait to meet you all and my team is reaching out to everyone :D.”

This is not the first MrBeast event in Las Vegas that has wavered from the script.

A promotional taping of a “Beast Games” episode in July resulted in five unnamed participants bringing a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging physical injury, disorganization, a lack of food and medical care, and claims of sexual harassment. That case is still pending.

Officials said that CrowdStrike-related IT outages undercut the event’s operation in Las Vegas. More than 2,000 participants turned out. After receiving feedback from 97 percent of attendees, reps say that MrBeast “took the necessary steps to ensure that we learned from this experience and continue to comply with standard industry rules and regulations – we were excited to welcome hundreds of men and women to the world’s largest game show in history.”

“Beast Games” first season on Amazon Prime Video closed Feb. 13, with the “$10,000,000 Coin Flip,” where a contestant flips a coin to potentially double grand-prize money to $10,000,000 or be eliminated. This event crowns the winner of the 10-episode season. Plans for Season 2, if any, have not been announced.

