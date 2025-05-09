Above the Las Vegas Strip, a tribute to late RJ columnist Norm Clarke

Nearly seven weeks after his death, a new tribute has been unveiled for the late Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Norm Clarke.

Nearly seven weeks after his death, Norm Clarke is still a presence on the Strip.

A billboard honoring the late RJ columnist looms over Las Vegas Boulevard and Convention Center Drive. Chad McCullough of Elite Media had the tribute installed Thursday. It will run through May 18. The billboard notes Clarke’s book “Power of the Patch.”

Clarke died March 20 at age 82, after a long battle with cancer. He was celebrated by at an event dubbed “Conversations About Norm” last Saturday at Myron’s at The Smith Center.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.