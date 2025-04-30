New sushi restaurant and speakeasy opens on Las Vegas Strip

The debut is one of several big restaurant openings planned for the property in 2025.

The drinking party has begun.

Nomikai, a sushi counter, sushi restaurant and speakeasy, is now open at The Venetian. Nomikai can be translated from Japanese as “drinking party.” More broadly, the term refers to a convivial collegiality fueled by food and drink.

Culinary director Yongjun (Jun) An and his identical twin brother, Yongju (Nick) An, the executive sous chef, contribute to the conviviality as they lead the food program at Nomikai.

On the menu

The sushi counter up front offers two-piece sushi orders, yellowtail sashimi, tuna tataki, a poke bowl, sushi rolls, sakes and more. A companion to-go window sends out two-piece sushi, the poke bowl, rolls and cocktails.

The speakeasy and restaurant lie behind the sushi counter, down a modest hallway. The restaurant features small plates, sashimi, nigiri and cut rolls. Some of the items: spicy tuna chips, chilled snow crab claws, bluefin tuna pizza, kusshi oysters, A5 wagyu nigiri, tuna tataki with ginger, hirame (Japanese flounder) with sea salt, and ocean trout with yuzu kosho chili paste.

James Manos helms a mixology program inspired by Japanese ingredients and flavors, with cocktails like a Negroni with Nikka Coffey Gin and sushi rice, an old-fashioned with sesame oil-washed Akashi Japanese whisky, and a Neon Travolta calling on Midori, junmai sake and yuzu.

More restaurant openings

A 6-foot statue of a samurai in a golden case stands sentry at the entrance to the restaurant and speakeasy. The space seats 50 and features a cocktail bar and a private dining room. Walnut, oxidized white oak, green and black tiles, rolled steel accents and red neon lighting help compose a moody vibe. There’s also a vibrant mural by artist Sush Machida.

Nomikai is the latest in the culinary developments at The Venetian that began in December with the opening of Gjelina out of L.A. and are expected to continue in 2025 with the debuts of Cote Korean Steakhouse from New York City, Via Via food hall with its big-name, out-of-town talent, and Bazaar Meat relocating to the lower level of the Palazzo lobby.

Visit nomikaisushi.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.