Try these 5 hefty Vegas hot dogs loaded with toppings

When it comes to hot dogs, the biggest argument seems to be whether ketchup is an acceptable topping for grown-ups. (Martha Stewart says yes; all of Chicago vehemently disagrees.) • You don’t, however, hear a lot of debate over loading them up with french fries, eggs, bleu cheese, pork belly, al pastor or lots and lots of bacon — so we’ll just assume that’s cool with everybody. • With that in mind, here’s a look at five local hot dogs that need to be on your radar:

Hangover Dog

We’re not sure whether this dog from the sister eatery of Holsteins is supposed to cure a hangover or make you feel like you’ve got one once you’ve consumed it. Either way, it’s a pork-and-beef frank topped with french fries, cheese sauce, fried egg, pico de gallo and bacon bits.

$12; Haute Doggery, the Linq Promenade

El Jefe Dog

This spot serving Mexican-inspired hot dogs has earned a loyal following since its opening in September. Its namesake is a bacon-wrapped dog on freshly baked bread topped with al pastor, mayonnaise, tomatoes and a roasted Anaheim chile stuffed with melted white cheese.

$9.99; El Jefe Hot Dogs and Tacos, 4865 S. Pecos Road

The Savage

This bacon-wrapped dog with brown mustard, grilled onions, bleu cheese crumbles and housemade buttermilk ranch has been named the nation’s best sausage sandwich by Restaurant Hospitality magazine.

$7.50; The Steamie Weenie, 1500 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson

Crispy Pork Belly Soul Dog

Keith Lee has raved about the breakfast sandwiches at this Korean fusion spot. They make a mean hot dog, too, as evidenced by one of the newest creations. This one adds deep-fried house-roasted pork belly, caramelized onions, barbecue sauce and green onions.

$13.95; Buldogis, 2291 S. Fort Apache Road

50/50 Hot Dog

This bad boy comes with standard condiments on the side, even though it doesn’t really need them. Like the burgers here, it’s 50 percent beef and 50 percent bacon. It’s then wrapped with hickory-smoked bacon and tips the scales at approximately 8 ounces. The result is served in a fresh-baked poppy seed bun along with fries and bacon ketchup.

$15.99; Slater’s 50/50, 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd. and 7511 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

