Opening date set for bawdy burgers on Las Vegas Strip

The smash burger spot has been teasing its arrival for several months.

Sun’s out, buns out. Almost.

Naughty Patty’s, which has been giving Las Vegas come-hither looks since word emerged in March that the smash burger spot would be sashaying into The Cosmopolitan, finally has an opening date: on July 28, in the broiling heart of summer.

The restaurant will undertake saucy doings in the former retail space between China Poblano and Block 16 Urban Food Hall, in the Boulevard Tower of the Strip property. The signature bawdy burgers are fashioned from a blend of ground chuck and brisket, smashed and seared, then finished with “bold fixings,” as the Naughty team puts it.

Crisp fries with an optional flurry of “kitchen sink” seasoning, and creamy frozen custard concretes with mix-ins like Oreos or strawberries, abet the hijinks.

Naughty Patty’s, wordplay and all, is “a passion project from The Cosmopolitan,” Sean Lanni, the property’s president and chief operating officer, said in March.

For updates, follow Naughty Patty’s Instagram page, @naughtypattys.

