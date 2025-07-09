Famed steakhouse on Las Vegas Strip to close with 2 special menus

A young New York City chef, one of the most talented of his generation, is debuting a restaurant to replace the steakhouse.

Yes, it’s finally happening.

After a year that included a denial that it was closing, then an admission that it was closing to make a dramatic move, then at least one change of closing date, plus news of a sky high-profile replacement and the ongoing sizzle of speculation by gossipy restaurant watchers, Bazaar Meat by José Andrés is ending its run July 31 after more than a decade at Sahara Las Vegas.

To mark the last of the fire and flesh at the Strip steakhouse from the celebrated chef, the restaurant is offering two tasting menus: José’s Way ($215 per person) or The Ultimate Tasting ($295 per person). The à la carte menu, in a slightly smaller form, is still being offered, and wines from the acclaimed cellar will be sold at special prices through closing.

“Our partnership with Chef José Andrés and José Andrés Group has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Paul Hobson, general manager of Sahara, said in a Tuesday statement. “We honor the entire Bazaar Meat team for providing years of unforgettable culinary moments. As we turn the page, we’re energized by what lies ahead with Chef Kwame Onwuachi and the debut of Maroon later this year.”

Maroon, a Caribbean steakhouse, marks the first West Coast restaurant for the James Beard Award-winning Onwuachi, whose Tatiana was named the No. 1 restaurant in New York City in 2023 and 2024. The chef also served as the culinary lead of this year’s Met Gala and was included among Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2025.

Suckling pigs on the move

Bazaar Meat opened in 2014, and over the years, it distinguished itself as one of the best steakhouses in the U.S. The restaurant became known for dishes such as Satsuma wagyu prepared tableside on hot stone, a thick bone-in chuletón steak cooked over oak fire, 10-pound whole suckling pigs ordered in advance, cotton candy foie gras, and tacos filled with caviar and jamón Ibérico de Bellota, the luscious cured pork leg made from black-footed Spanish swine raised on acorns.

Bazaar Meat is moving to a new space in the lower level of the Palazzo lobby at The Venetian, although the timeline to opening has not been publicly shared. With the debut of Zaytinya in May in the Forum Shops at Caesars, Andrés now has six restaurants on the Strip across the Forum Shops, the Shops at Crystals and The Cosmopolitan, plus Bazaar Meat.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.