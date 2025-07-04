Summer dishes and cocktails from 11 Las Vegas restaurants

From barbecue banh mi sliders to yellowtail crudo, here’s a sampling of new summer menu items from Las Vegas retaurants.

Highlights from new dishes and drinks on Las Vegas summer menus:

1. The Beast in Area15 is featuring Junk Yard Nachos with grilled chicken ($18); The Italian Job Salad with iceberg and romaine, hot cherry peppers, provolone, pepperoni and Calabrese salami ($18); a Cheesy Rider Sandwich with chopped steak and provolone on a French roll ($25); and a 16-inch Marg in Charge Pizza with heirloom tomatoes and basil ($27).

2. Broken Yolk Cafe, with four Vegas locations, is serving strawberry cheesecake-stuffed French toast ($18.95), a pastrami burger with a half-pound of Angus beef on a Hawaiian bun ($18.95), a Red Bull Mangonada with Tropical Red Bull and mango juice ($6.95), and a Pineapple Matcha blend of iced matcha, coconut milk and pineapple juice ($6.95).

3. La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway in Wynn Las Vegas is offering lump crab lettuce cups with citrus segments ($29), beet and burrata salad with arugula ($19), salmon sashimi tostada with pickled red onion ($21), Peachy Keen Sangria (white wine, peach vodka, lychee), and Blurred Vines Sangria with red wine and strawberry syrup (both, $18).

4. The Composers Room, 953 E. Sahara Ave., Suite E-1A, in the Commercial Center, is debuting more than 20 new dishes, including a Pompey salad ($9); shrimp cocktail with house sauce ($10); an Italian sandwich with capicola, ham, salami and provolone ($12); mushroom rigatoni ($14); and pork ribs with choice of barbecue or sweet teriyaki sauce ($21).

5. La Mona Rosa, 100 S. Sixth St., is presenting brunch items like churro French toast ($15) and tres leches pancakes ($15), and brunch and dinner items like beef birria tacos ($18), grilled chicken alambre with corn tacos ($24), crisp Jidori chicken flautas ($18), and a chicken quesadilla ($18). Among the new shareable plates are charred esquites corn ($14), shrimp al mojo with a tostada and salsa matcha ($24), and braised pork shoulder carnitas with chicharrónes ($30).

6. Norms Restaurant, 4605 W. Charleston Blvd., is showcasing, through September, three jalapeño cheese cornbreads ($5.49), barbecue banh mi sliders with beef burnt ends and pickled vegetables ($10.99), a chili crisp fried chicken sandwich ($13.99), King’s Hawaiian bread French toast with grilled Spam ($13.99), and a half rack of baby back ribs ($23.99).

7. Nudo Italiano, 4390 W. Cactus Ave., is sending out burrata with warm tomatoes and basil ($16); yellowtail crudo with garlic chips ($21); artichoke, ricotta and pesto pizza ($15); and three spritzes showcasing the flavors of Amalfi lemons, Sicilian citrus or Calabrian bergamot, plus a float of prosecco ($15 each).

8. One Steakhouse in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is featuring a chilled shellfish platter with lobster tail, king crab, jumbo shrimp and oysters ($125 for two, $185 for four); fennel-crusted salmon with marble potatoes ($46); sea scallops with cauliflower purée; and a Strawberry Blossom cocktail with strawberry gin, Aperol, strawberry rhubarb and lemon sour ($18).

9. Pin Kaow Thai Restaurant, with two Vegas locations, is offering happy hour (3 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays) small plates like chicken skin crisps with larb seasoning ($6), chicken potstickers with chili-vinegar soy sauce ($6), Thai chicken wings ($7), spicy chicken lettuce wraps ($8), and mojito, Bangkok Mule or P.P. island cocktails ($7 each).

10. Rosina Cocktail Lounge in the Palazzo Tower of The Venetian is pouring an Ember Elixer with prosecco, peach liqueur, gin, elderflower liqueur and lemon ($25); a Cafe Nocturne with bourbon, sweet vermouth, Select Apertivo, espresso and chocolate bitters ($25); a Trip to Wonderland with reposado tequila, Grand Marnier, Cointreau, pineapple, agave and chile liqueur ($24); and Pretty ’n Pink with vodka, strawberry, crème de cacao and cotton candy ($23).

11. Siena Italian Authentic Trattoria & Deli, 9500 W. Sahara Ave., is presenting items at its various happy hours (sienaitalian.com for days/times), like shrimp stuffed with seafood and baked ($16), fresh fettuccine with black truffles ($15), grilled baby lamb chops ($14.75), a French Kiss Martini with orange vodka and Chambord ($10), and a Pineapple Rock ‘n’ Roll cocktail with vodka, pineapple and lime juices, and fresh pineapple ($10).

Beginning 7 p.m. July 10, Bourbon Steak in the Four Seasons is presenting a Chef’s Corner collaboration dinner between its executive chef Josh Smith and chef James Trees of Bar Boheme, Esther’s Kitchen and Ada’s Food + Wine. The five-course Italian-inspired dinner (plus reception) features pours from Castello di Monsanto wines.

The pairings include ricotta gnudi and pistachio pesto with chardonnay and quail, cavatelli, foie gras and porcini mushrooms with Chianti. Cost: $300. Details/tickets: bourbonsteak.com.

House of Blues in Mandalay Bay has announced upcoming dates for its Sunday Gospel Brunch: July 6, 13, 20 and 27, and Aug. 10, 17, 24 and 31. The event features performances of traditional and contemporary gospel music and an all-you-can-eat buffet brunch that includes, among other items, morning favorites and Southern dishes. Cost: $70.50. Details/tickets: houseofblues.com.

