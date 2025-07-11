Bon appétit: Experience the many flavors of France without leaving the valley

Make any day feel like Bastille Day with these local options including a bakery, a chocolatier, a cocktail bar and one of the most acclaimed culinary experiences in the city.

Thinking about a trip to France?

In this economy?

OK, Rich Uncle Pennybags. Don’t forget to bring your top hat and your solid gold valise.

For those of you seeking a more affordable taste of France, you can make any day feel like Bastille Day with this range of local options including a bakery, a chocolatier, a cocktail bar and one of the most acclaimed culinary experiences in the city.

Jean-Marie Auboine Chocolatier

The master chocolatier, who hails from Brive La Gaillarde, France, learned from Alain Ducasse and was the executive pastry chef at Bellagio before setting out on his own. He now oversees more than 25 employees and a 16,000-square-foot facility to create the delicacies — including macarons, pâtes de fruits and chocolates that look like they belong in the Louvre — that he ships nationwide. Visitors to the shop can explore more than 120 varieties of flavors and enjoy in-store exclusives and special discounts while tasting free samples.

4780 W. Harmon Ave.

Paris Las Vegas

Beyond the half-scale Eiffel Tower and two-thirds-scale Arc de Triomphe, the resort hosts numerous other odes to Paris. Enjoy the view, along with the three-course prix fixe brunch menu or signature dishes like roasted rack of lamb, at Eiffel Tower Restaurant. Feast on some classic French cuisine at Mon Ami Gabi, toast with some whimsical cocktails at Vanderpump à Paris or match your dining experience to the time of day at Chéri Rooftop. And you can choose from fresh-baked croissants and made-to-order crêpes at Dominique Ansel Marché, grab-and-go pastries at Brioche by Guy Savoy or macarons at Café Belle Madeleine.

Joël Robuchon

Yes, it’s possible to fly to Paris for around $525 per person, the cost of the 10- to 12-course Degustation menu at the only Las Vegas restaurant to ever receive three Michelin stars. But once you get there, you may not have the budget for more than Royales with Cheese. You’d also be missing out on some of the finest — and most artfully imagined — food known to man.

MGM Grand

Petite Boheme

Housed in a former transmission shop with its walls covered in murals and street art, this cocktail bar with a Parisian flair comes from chef James Trees of Esther’s Kitchen fame. The French-inspired cocktails under bar director Jonah Gibbs include the J’accuse, a mix of bonded apple brandy, amaro and absinthe, and the 1789 — named for the year of the French Revolution and the storming of the Bastille — which includes Scotch, Sauvignon Blanc and Lillet. After drinks, if you’re so inclined, you can head next door to Bar Boheme, Trees’ modern French bistro.

1407 S. Main St.

Burgundy French Bakery & Café

Chef Florent Cheveau, former executive pastry chef at the MGM Grand, runs Burgundy with his wife, Audrey, as a tribute to their native France. Among the offerings made fresh daily are croissants, macarons, madeleines, tarts and beignets, as well as sweet and savory crêpes.

9440 W. Sahara Ave.

